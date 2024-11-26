The LOVEPOD

This tech fixes the EMF problems. It changes WIFI frequencies so it harmonizes with your body.

This tech replaces the need for expensive satellite phones in case the grid fails and you can still use your iphone/smart phone.

This tech fixes the data security issues. It automatically works as a VPN secured network.

The world is melting down everywhere, its good when real solutions start coming forward.

My latest show we discuss this revolutionary new tech. Here are the details:

Title: LovePod: Preparing Humanity for the Next Age: Harmonizing Body Frequencies & Military Grade Advanced Tech

Description: Stephen Fantl and Errol Francis join the program to explain the LOVEPOD and its revolutionary design that will change how humans communicate around the planet. The router changes the EMF signals to harmonize with your body. It also connects up to 9 devices truly bringing the cost of a satellite phone to the range the masses can afford. It does all of this while providing a secure VPN military grade security to your data. A technology humanity needs to bring us into the next age of development. Learn more or buy yours now at https://lovesatpods.ca/?ref=Sarahwestall

Link: LovePod: Preparing Humanity for the Next Age: Harmonizing Body Frequencies & Military Grade Advanced Tech

Lastly, there are many fake accounts popping up over social media under my name. Telegram has an account called “Sarah Westall Discussion” where various crypto investments are discussed. That account is fake.

There are also many fake accounts on Rumble like that one that pushes investment opportunities. These are not from me.

Also, after two of my real accounts have been deleted on Youtube, a fake one is allowed to stay. This one is called the “SarahWestallShow”. They have been posting many of my shows.

Since my other accounts were deleted, I have no way of directly communicating with Youtube to inform them its fake.

Its not the end of the world, after all my public content is posted under Creative Commons so anyone can republish my work. But these guys are publishing like its me, its not.

So please be advised.

