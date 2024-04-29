To say this show is different from my other shows is an understatement. While I do not shy away from controversy, I prefer deeper more rational conversations that can help move the needle forward. But this episode was super charged and different.

You are probably wondering what the heck I am talking about… well I was approached to interview Rudy Giuliani about the lawfare being wage against him, Trump and others. I agreed to this interview because it’s important for people to understand what is going on in this regard.

Weaponizing the justice system to destroy your adversary is wrong. Why? Because while it may be an effective method to take someone out, it corrupts the system and breaks the trust needed to maintain a civilized society.

Bottomline, the country becomes a 3rd world banana republic with no rule of law. Consequently, recklessly weaponizing the justice system is not worth it. It hurts everyone in the process. People used to inherently understand this, but apparently no more. Note: Some may say the justice system has been broken for a long time and we need to move back to common law, but thats a different discussion altogether.

*

So why was this show with Rudy Giuliani so emotionally charged?

Rudy just returned from Columbia University where an intense protest against Israel’s actions in Gaza was ongoing by both professional agitators and legit protestors. He was super charged up and lawfare was not on his mind.

My views being different from his on Israel and Gaza created an explosive situation I was not prepared for. Regardless, even though Rudy was a little off the rails, I think it could ultimately serve as a useful model for others to follow. We eventually got to a more civilized situation where useful information was exchanged.

Basically these conversations need to occur. Ideally those making decisions about wars and killing should lock themselves in a room and stay there until they figure out a way to implement their agendas without a massive number of innocent people being killed in the process.

It wouldn’t hurt for them to stay even longer, hold the bathroom breaks, and figure out a way to keep the country from entering into a brutal civil war. Could they do this? I don’t know, but it sure would be worth it.

*

Here are the details of the show:

Title: Professional Agitators Fuel Dissent & U.S. enters Dangerous Times w/ Rudy Giuliani

Description: Rudy Giuliani originally joined the program to discuss his problems with the weaponized justice system but the show ended up being an entirely different discussion. Rudy just returned from a protest on the Columbia University campus where professional agitators fueled extreme chaos amongst protestors against the Palestinian/Israel conflict. Rudy was highly charged and disagreed with Sarah’s viewpoints, but the conversation ultimately led to an important discussion. These difficult discussions provide a clear example of why the 1st amendment exists. You can support Rudy’s fight against the weaponization of the justice system at https://www.givesendgo.com/Rudy

Link: Professional Agitators Fuel Dissent & U.S. enters Dangerous Times w/ Rudy Giuliani

*

Also, recently I was asked to be interviewed by Faina Savenkova, a young Ukrainian writer and activist. At the age of 12, she was one of the youngest people on the Ukrainian hit list (a list to take out journalists covering the war). Others on the list, who I have interviewed, are Harley Schlanger (number 8), Helga Zeppe-LaRouche (number 1), Scott Ritter (in the top 10 somewhere - can’t remember). Other notable people on the list are Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard.

Many members from the list were eliminated (i.e. murdered). So the list is very serious for those on it (assuming their membership on the list is not theater).

I conducted an interview with her about her ordeals last year, you can see that here: US/NATO Funded Ukraine Hit List includes 300+ Children, Including One as Young as 9 years old

You can also see her recent interview of me here:

*