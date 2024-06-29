With the absurdity surrounding Alex Jones, I decided it was time to sit down with my friend Professor Jim Fetzer to take another look at the Sandy Hook shooting. It is Fetzer who Alex Jones claimed on a Tucker Carlson podcast who misled him to believe Sandy Hook was a hoax.

You should hear for yourself the evidence Fetzer presents. Evidence Jones could have presented in court but didn’t. If you have not heard this evidence before about Sandy Hook, you may be shocked at how incredible these details are.

Also, for subscribers, included below is an additional interview segment where Fetzer goes through his court case in more detail.

The courts have sued Alex Jones for over 1 billion dollars and are threatening to shut down Info Wars. Jones could have presented these facts which would have showed without a doubt that there are questions that need to be answered. Journalists have a right to ask questions and so the American people have the right to know the truth behind this event.

Here are a few incredible facts you will hear in this show:

Fetzer and his research team of experts obtained the FEMA manual of the Sandy Hook exercise (the actual manual for the event!) NEW evidence, the team found the exercise date listed on the FEMA schedule along with a map to the Sandy Hook school. The FBI crime stats for Newtown (where Sandy Hook was located) show 0 deaths from murder for the year of 2012 - see here… The team found credible evidence the school was shut down for years before the event occurred.

You will hear these facts and much more in my interview. Here are the details:

Titles: Professor Jim Fetzer addresses Alex Jones, Sandy Hook and the Games

Description: Professor James Fetzer returns to the program to discuss the most banned topic on the internet, the Sandy Hook shooting. Fetzer claims to have proof that the shooting was a false flag. Evidence includes the actual FEMA manual of the event, evidence the school was closed, the FEMA schedule showing the exercise, the FBI stats showing no murders in the area and more. These facts and the additional evidence provides enough reason for the American people to ask questions and to deserve answers. You can follow James Fetzer at https://jameshfetzer.org/

Link: Professor Jim Fetzer addresses Alex Jones, Sandy Hook and the Games

1 hour and 5 minute additional interview segment with Professor James Fetzer. He goes over his appeal and trial:

