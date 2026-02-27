PROOF: Nano Materials Emitting Frequencies in the Body

Matt Hazen and Caroline Mansfield rejoin the program to share the results of their latest peer-reviewed, placebo-controlled studies showing nano material in the human body. They illustrate how these tiny elements are receiving and emitting frequencies in and out of our bodies.



They also share their studies demonstrating how Masterpeace was able to remove upwards of 80% of these foreign materials. While it is not a complete solution, it represents a promising start to removing unwanted trespassers we never gave consent to have in our bodies.

Links mentioned in the show:

