Prosecuting Judges: Blackmail, Bribery, Money Laundering, Racketeering w/ John Thaler
Neurowarfare: The Brain is the Battlefield
The 2023 False Flags and Conspiracy Theories Conference went well. They will be uploading the presentations at some point soon for those who have missed the conference. In the meantime, I uploaded my presentation, “Neurowarfare: The Brain is the Battlefield” below for subscribers. Hopefully you will get the chance to watch.
Also, I just posted my latest with John Thaler. We discuss blackmail, bribery, money laundering, racketeering and more in 26 plus states. We also discuss how the justice system is completely broken as judges continue to ignore the law and side with criminals.
This leads us to the rational conclusion that it is time to start prosecuting judges to have a chance to restore the Justice System in this country.
Here are the details of the show:
Title: Prosecuting Judges: Blackmail, Bribery, Money Laundering, Racketeering w/ John Thaler
Description: Investigator and Attorney, John Thaler, returns to the program to discuss the incredible level of corruption that he uncovered in his 26 state investigation. He uncovered blackmail, bribery, money laundering, racketeering and more amongst judges, politicians, and others in positions of authority. You can buy his book and see thousands of source documents proving his claims at https://ReportToTheGovernor.com
Link to the show: Prosecuting Judges: Blackmail, Bribery, Money Laundering, Racketeering w/ John Thaler
Other things you may have missed:
Article: Genocide: Lack of Medical and Other Necessities is significantly increasing Disease and Deaths among Innocent Palestinian - The incessant Israeli military pounding of civilians, combined with the lack of medical and other necessities of life, is increasing disease deaths of Palestinians driven to the south of the Gaza Strip. “The perfect storm for disease has begun. Now it’s about, ‘How bad will it get?’” stated James Elder, chief spokesperson for the United Nations Children’s Fund. Read more…
Article: Feeding Insects for Lunch? You are eating Pounds of Insects each Year without knowing it - Information is coming out showing many foods could secretly contain insects. Most people want to know if their food, the food they eat every day, contain insects. Read more…
Video: Hollywood & Government: Corruption & Conspiracies w/ Hollywood Insider Thomas Althouse - Screenwriter Thomas Althouse rejoins the program to discuss the treachery he has personally witnessed and suffered through within Hollywood. Althouse is the original screenwriter of the Matrix Trilogy which was stolen back in the early 90’s. He has been fighting now for almost 3 decades to get credit for his original work. Althouse has proven to millions of people now worldwide who have seen sufficient evidence proving he is the original writer behind the paradigm changing Matrix Trilogy. See more…
Also, don’t forget to take advantage of the discounts:
NuM&trx Collagen builder - The much anticipated collagen skin serum is here! Use “XmasSarah” to save 20%. There are only 1500 bottles available for this promotion so be sure to get yours while supplies last. Use this link to learn more and to buy: https://purebellavita.com/pages/sarah-num8trx
DefyTime telomere lengthening continues their big sale thru the end of December with 20% off and a free $250 gift if you use the code “Sarahvip2023”. The Defytime capsules are expensive, but remember they are a 3 month supply. 20% off makes this game changing product more accessible to people. Use this link to learn more and to buy: https://defytime.com/telomere-shop/
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.