The 2023 False Flags and Conspiracy Theories Conference went well. They will be uploading the presentations at some point soon for those who have missed the conference. In the meantime, I uploaded my presentation, “Neurowarfare: The Brain is the Battlefield” below for subscribers. Hopefully you will get the chance to watch.

Also, I just posted my latest with John Thaler. We discuss blackmail, bribery, money laundering, racketeering and more in 26 plus states. We also discuss how the justice system is completely broken as judges continue to ignore the law and side with criminals.

This leads us to the rational conclusion that it is time to start prosecuting judges to have a chance to restore the Justice System in this country.

Here are the details of the show:

Title: Prosecuting Judges: Blackmail, Bribery, Money Laundering, Racketeering w/ John Thaler

Description: Investigator and Attorney, John Thaler, returns to the program to discuss the incredible level of corruption that he uncovered in his 26 state investigation. He uncovered blackmail, bribery, money laundering, racketeering and more amongst judges, politicians, and others in positions of authority. You can buy his book and see thousands of source documents proving his claims at https://ReportToTheGovernor.com

Link to the show: Prosecuting Judges: Blackmail, Bribery, Money Laundering, Racketeering w/ John Thaler

