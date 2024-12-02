Anyone that follows me for any length of time knows we are systematically being put into a control grid of surveillance and manipulation.

Luckily more people are speaking out on just how bad it really is.

Recently Marc Andreeson joined Joe Rogan to discuss what he has endured over the last few years. Like me and many others, Andreeson has been unpersoned. He has been both de-platformed without explanation and unbanked. These are incredibly hard situations to manage when you are an online company (or online media personality) but it also means you need to protect yourself as well (see how below).

You can read the entire Andreeson/Rogan transcript on ForbiddenNews Substack:

Venture capitalist and software engineer, Marc Andreeson tells Joe Rogan about the horrors of what it's been like to not be a Communist during the OBrandon Regime. The abuse of power within unaccountable and Unconstitutional Federal Agencies has become so extreme, the stories are almost unbelievable. I believe them, because I've personally lived them. After having already been de-platformed by most of the Big Tech companies without any explanation (which sux when you're an online business) I was de-banked by Venmo, as recently as April of this year. They claimed that my account was "inactive", when I had logged in just a few weeks before, having just added it to my website as a donation option. The money was sent to New York State's Unclaimed Funds. At least Joe Rogan is putting a spotlight on this stuff, now.

If they will target Billionaire tech entrepreneurs like Andreeson, journalists like me, everyday social media users and moms who simply question their school board, they will also target you. If you want your freedom, you need to protect yourself.

I recently had a conversation with privacy and security experts Eric and Glenn Meder on the Panopticon surveillance state we are now living in. You can see that interview here: Panopticon Prison Surveillance State is Humanity’s Current Reality w/ Eric & Glenn Meder

They also have an excellent FREE privacy seminar on December 5th at 11am CT. (12 pm ET/ 10 am MT/ 9 am PT) that will provide you with 5 easy to do strategies to protect yourself. This seminar is a must for everyone.

>>> Click here to join the free privacy webinar <<<

Here are more of my thoughts on why this seminar is important for you. Also, please share this with everyone you know. Your coworkers, your employees and your family. Its FREE so everyone should partake:

Privacy is one of the biggest issues of our century. But I doubt most people understand what is at stake.

Maybe you’ve seen the viral videos about how Google listens through your device’s microphone - so they can send you “personalized ads” based off of what you say.

Well, personalized ads are just the tip of the iceberg. The truth is much more insidious...

Have you ever wondered how Google and Facebook can be among the wealthiest companies in history, even though everything they offer is free?

Well, that’s because YOU are the product. They can afford to be “free” because they get something more valuable than your money…

They get your data.

And the data they collect from you is their most valuable asset.

That’s because Big Tech uses your data to manipulate you… alter your perception of the world around you… and program your behavior using their algorithms.

Now, most people think that the spying ends there.

Wrong.

Big Tech and Big Brother are teamed up and working together against you.

I’m sure you remember when Edward Snowden revealed that the NSA was spying on US citizens almost 10 YEARS ago.

Well, in all that time, not one person in Big Tech or inside any government agency has ever been arrested for trampling all over the US Constitution and our Bill of Rights.

Which is why the spying continues to grow worse by the day. Big Tech and Big Brother access your location, texts, microphones, cameras, contacts, searches, and so much more.

So, what can you do to protect yourself and your freedom?

Well, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But the truth is, reclaiming your privacy is A LOT easier than you think – if you know where to start, and have a privacy expert to guide you.

That’s why I’ve asked my friend Glenn Meder, an online Privacy and Security Expert to prove that in his Webinar on Thursday, December 5th at 11am CT. (12 pm ET/ 10 am MT/ 9 am PT)

In his class titled: "TOP 5 STEPS TO EXIT THE SURVEILLANCE STATE & PROTECT YOURSELF ONLINE"

You do not have to be tech savvy to take back your privacy…

You don’t need any high-level technical skills…

All you need is the ability to use a browser, and a desire to protect your freedom.

Glenn will even stay on to answer your questions live!

If you feel overwhelmed because you think there’s no way to protect your online privacy, you need the strategies Glenn is giving away for FREE!

It’s time to take back your privacy.

