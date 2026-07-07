The latest Thrive Hour. Sorry for the delay in getting this up. I am on vacation and doing less than usual. I should completely check out, but of course, I still do some things. Hopefully you are able to also take some vacation sometime this summer too.

Here is the latest Thrive hour. Its uploaded to Substack, but you can also see it at SarahWestall.com on your favorite platform or watch/listen on Apple Podcasts

Title: Psychedelics: Opening the Brain’s Critical Learning Window | Tania de Jong

Founder of Mind Medicine Australia and inspirational speaker Tania de Jong joins the Thrive Hour for an enlightening discussion about psychedelic medicine. She explains the remarkable critical learning period that psychedelics uniquely open—a short window of heightened neuroplasticity where the brain becomes far more adaptable (or, more simply, where the brain and body are temporarily reset back to a more youthful state, allowing them to learn, heal, grow, and expand again).

Scientists are now discovering that this unique window may become a powerful tool not only for expanding human potential, but also for helping the body heal from conditions such as PTSD, trauma, depression, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, addiction, and many other neurological and mental health disorders. We also discuss why this emerging field of research could fundamentally change the way we think about healing, recovery, and human potential.

See more at taniadejong.com or mindmedicineaustralia.org.au

Also, here is a link to a whole ton of resources including legal retreats/clinics around the world: mindmedicineaustralia.org.au/important-resources

An inspirational song by Tania for your enjoyment!

Don’t miss the 250 hour peptide sale! Its the largest all year! 25% off all capsules and 15% off everything else. Plus my coupon code “Sarah” stacks for another 15% off.

See all the peptides available or sign up as a VIP at limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/

Note: Everyone needs an account now to buy any peptides.

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