Michael Yon joins me from the Panama Canal to discuss what is going on there and why it is so important for world trade. The canal has become a battleground with Trump vocalizing his desire to take over control of this important worldwide trade route.

Here is the description of the show:

Investigative journalist and war correspondent, Michael Yon, joins the program to share his vast insight traveling the world reporting from war zones and places of political significance. His time as a Green Beret and in special operations gives him a unique perspective not found in journalism.

Link to watch: Psychological Warfare, Modern Weapons of War, Panama Canal, Special Ops & more w/ Michael Yon

This is Michael Yon:

At age 19, Michael Yon successfully completed Green Beret training. His Green Beret experience taught him the art of observing and surviving in the most dangerous environments on earth. Combining his skills as a writer and a photographer, and with the encouragement of fellow veterans, Michael began his correspondent career by traveling to Iraq in December of 2004. That was the first step in his nearly 20 year journey—traveling the globe to report on world events firsthand. He has traveled to more than 80 countries including China, India, Bhutan and Vietnam. You can donate to his cause and learn more about his work at https://michaelyon.com/#donate