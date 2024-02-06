My recent show with Dave Hodges is hitting a nerve as more people are realizing that the border standoff doesn’t pass the smell test. That being said, the border is in disarray and we do need to apply pressure to force the politicians to do their jobs.

Regardless of their shenanigans, making our voices heard does make a difference, (even if it doesn’t feel like it does) especially when done en masse. Of course, we should not have to apply this pressure if they were doing their jobs.

But before we get into the details of that, my Wednesday show is particularly important and as such, I am providing early access to subscribers. I managed to connect with Professor Francis Boyle about the latest ruling by the International Court of Justice.

For those that do not know, South Africa filed a case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza against the Palestinians. This is a violation of the genocide convention (signed by most countries) that requires countries to stop genocide when it is occurring.

The court sided with South Africa in a 15 to 17 ruling. While the finding falls short of demanding a ceasefire, it did acknowledge that genocide is likely occurring:

Justice Joan E. Donoghue, the presiding judge of the ICJ, began a public sitting at the Peace Palace in the Hague by saying that “the court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering,” before acknowledging that both parties have “clearly opposite views” on the matter. In the court’s view, however, “at least some of the acts and omissions alleged by South Africa to have been committed by Israel in Gaza appear to be capable of falling within the provisions of the [Genocide] Convention,” Justice Donoghue said.

To make sense of this, I wanted to speak with Professor Francis Boyle. For those that do not know, he was the first in the world, since the founding of the ICJ in 1921, to win a case against genocide. In fact, he won 3 times in the early 90’s concerning the Bosnian genocide. He is often considered the foremost expert on this matter (he is also considered a foremost expert on bioweapons as he drafted the U.S. legislation)

For subscribers, I included an early release link to that interview below. For everyone, I am also providing the actual ruling from the court for you to read yourself:

Hopefully you will watch that important show, either now as a subscriber or on Wednesday night when it goes public. If you do not have a paid subscription, please enjoy a free trial:

Ok, back to my show with Dave Hodges. Here are the details:

Title: Psyops at the Border, Russia Claims US Elections Won’t Happen w/ Dave Hodges

Description: Investigative journalist, Dave Hodges, joins the program to discuss the potential psyop at the border. He shares his thoughts on why and how they are using the border standoff as a means to bring chaos and civil war to the United States. While the problems at the border are real, neither side in this confrontation appear to be sincere in their efforts to stop the crimes at the border. We will dive into this and more. You can follow Hodges on his website at https://thecommonsenseshow.com/

Link: Psyops at the Border, Russia Claims US Elections Won’t Happen w/ Dave Hodges

