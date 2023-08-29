Share

For decades “trusted” news sources have claimed that weather modification is conspiracy theory. Only the nuttiest of the nutty believe the government or any other group is modifying our weather.

Even more recently, one of those “trusted” sources debunked the Maui fires as being completely natural: USA Today: No, Maui fires not linked to energy weapons, AI, smart cities, weather modification | Fact check

Win-win – Support this work: To protect your assets from the coming monetary turmoil, considering buying gold and silver. Even a little will go a long way to protecting your family. Or convert your IRA into a gold IRA and protect it from what’s coming. Contact info@MilesFranklin.com, tell them “Sarah Sent Me” and you will receive the best prices and the best service in the country. That is a guaranteed!

Of course thats the same “trusted” source that said COVID vaccines are safe for children and not linked to deaths: Fact check: COVID-19 vaccines safe for children, not linked to deaths

We now know that is bunk and even more disturbing, they are censoring and banning effective treatments for “COVID” in favor of an experimental “vaccine”. For those that do not know, the law clearly states that an emergency “vaccine” cannot be used if alternative effective treatments exist. But who seems to care about that? No worries, just censor, ban and make up false studies to clear the way for the “vaccine”.

Changing the subject back to weather modification. I just did an interview with Reinette Senum on this topic. If you do not know her, she is the former Mayor of Nevada City, California. During COVID, she was the only legislator in the state that stood up to the tyrannical mandates. Now she is speaking out about weather modification and other important topics. She even has a lawsuit against a company that is spraying the skies with their weather balloons. You can hear her discuss all of that in this 2 part series below.

On the Ground: “Same Pattern Over & Over” - Maui, Katrina, Paradise, etc… w/ Reinette Senum (1of2)

On the Ground: “Same Pattern Over & Over” – Maui, Katrina, Paradise, etc… w/ Reinette Senum (2of2)

You an follow Reinette on her Substack at

Part 2 coming soon with more details on the Weather Modification industry

Meanwhile for my members, below is a free eBook copy of The Church Committee Book - Intelligence Activities and the Rights of Americans

Get 7 day free trial