In part 1 we covered the fact that weather modification has been considered conspiracy theory for decades. While that game has been going on in the media, industry groups such as the Weather Modification Association has been tracking weather modification projects, forming industry groups and sharing research with it’s members.

The association was formed in 1950 when the industry first started to form. According to their website:

The Weather Modification Association was organized in 1950 to cultivate a better understanding of weather modification techniques, impacts, and expectations among program sponsors, program operators, and the scientific community, and to promote ethical professional conduct and a free exchange of information.

Back then the group had a different name, the “Precipitation Operators Association”. Then it changed it’s name again to “Weather Control Research Association” and now it has the new name of “Weather Modification Association”.

The group didn’t start to become really active until after it created it’s bylaws in 1955 and then held it’s first meetings. Below is what they post as their first initial milestones. Note that congress created the Advisory Committee on Weather in 1953

