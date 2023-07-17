I have been getting comments and emails from followers who are concerned about the current push to microchip children. Its a valid concern. So I decided to write about it.
We know that fear and the practical reality that kids are at risk for trafficking is pushing parents to protect their kids even more. Will chipping kids be an answer to this?
I am goi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.