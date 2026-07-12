Redirection on Steroids: Media avoids Reality | Andy Schectman

Here is the latest Economic Review (on Substack). If you want to watch it on another platform go to SarahWestall.com or you can watch it on Apple Podcasts.

You may have noticed that I have been posting all of the Economic Review episodes and Thrive Hours here on Substack. I’m doing this because the global economic shift currently underway is, in my opinion, one of the biggest stories of our time. It is a major force behind the wars, political instability, and many of the societal challenges we are facing today.

I am also posting all of the Thrive Hours here because the world is changing rapidly. Human consciousness—how we perceive, interpret, and respond to reality—has shifted enormously in recent years. This transformation is already reshaping our experiences and will continue to fundamentally alter how we live, work, relate to one another, and understand the world around us.

We also need to spend more time focusing on the world we want to create, not just the problems we want to solve. Understanding what is broken is important, but solutions rarely emerge from fear or reaction alone. They begin when people can first imagine a different future and recognize that other possibilities exist. This is my attempt to explore the "edge of change"—the place where new ideas, new paradigms, and new realities begin to take shape. If we can conceive of something as possible, we dramatically increase the chances that it can eventually become reality.

You will also begin seeing more of my content here on Substack, although not everything will make its way over immediately. If there are particular topics or shows you would like to see more of, please let me know. Substack is becoming my primary home for conversations with this community. I read most of the comments that come in, especially during the first few days after a post goes live. So please join the discussion. I may not always have time to respond to every comment, but I do read them and appreciate the insights, questions, and perspectives that you share.

Here are the details for the show:

Andy Schectman rejoins the Economic Review to discuss what may be one of the most important financial stories being overlooked by the media: the extraordinary surge in gold demand from sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and governments around the world. While publicly released figures already indicated that official-sector demand had reached historic levels, Andy explains that subsequent revisions to those numbers suggest the true scale of accumulation was dramatically larger than originally reported.

Sarah and Andy explore what this could mean for the global monetary system, the future role of the U.S. dollar, and why governments and large institutions may be positioning themselves for significant changes ahead. If sovereign buyers are moving aggressively into gold while public attention remains focused elsewhere, the question becomes: what are they seeing that the rest of the world is missing? Andy argues that the combination of gold’s price behavior and the secretive nature of the purchasing activity suggests purposeful misdirection designed to obscure the true scale and significance of what is occurring. He believes these developments point to profound shifts taking place beneath the surface of the global financial system that deserve far more scrutiny than they are currently receiving.

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