This is one of the most interesting shows I have done this year with the Future Forecasting Group, Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan and Daz Smith. We also did 4 extra segments for supporting members of Substack, see info and links below.

*

Title: Remote Viewers on Antarctica, Hive Mind & Our Future w/ Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan, Daz Smith

Description: Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan, and Daz Smith return to the program to discuss some of the most interesting remote viewing sessions they have done in the past year. We discuss an incredible session on Antartica, what it feels like to be part of a hive mind, and other clues to our future. You can see more at https://FutureForecasters.com

Link: Remote Viewers on Antarctica, Hive Mind & Our Future w/ Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan, Daz Smith

*

Exclusive extra segments: Links below for 2 of the extra interview segments. The other 2 will be loaded within the next few days so keep an eye out for those.

Finally a restful sleep! BodyAligns Sleep Patch

Drift into restful sleep with the Sweet Dreams Sleep Patch, a natural solution that promotes deep, rejuvenating sleep by supporting your body’s natural rhythms. Learn more or buy