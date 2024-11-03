Remote Viewers on Antarctica, Hive Mind & Our Future w/ Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan, Daz Smith
This is one of the most interesting shows I have done this year with the Future Forecasting Group, Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan and Daz Smith. We also did 4 extra segments for supporting members of Substack, see info and links below.
Description: Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan, and Daz Smith return to the program to discuss some of the most interesting remote viewing sessions they have done in the past year. We discuss an incredible session on Antartica, what it feels like to be part of a hive mind, and other clues to our future. You can see more at https://FutureForecasters.com
Exclusive extra segments: Links below for 2 of the extra interview segments. The other 2 will be loaded within the next few days so keep an eye out for those.
Is Civil Unrest coming? Remote Viewers Dick Allgire, Edward Riordan and Daz Smith
I wanted to like this interview, but it seems to me the first remote viewer is on the dark side. How he can sympathize with a techno future is beyond the understanding of most of humanity. We are human beings and have the right to decide how we want to live and what we put into our bodies. When technology eclipses spirituality and wisdom, then we’re in trouble. We’re un-evolved humans playing with dangerous toys. I found this interview to be confusing and defeating to most rational people.
Forced evolution is not evolution.
He’s sympathizing with bionic men. But I do hope his grandchildren will enjoy the world the universe has made for us, full of mountains and streams, full of caring humans, and diverse people with unique cultures. We were said to be made in the image of God. That’s enough for most people. I don’t want an operating system in my body. In the meantime, I pray for peace, for humans to garner the wisdom we so badly need, and for our children to inherit a better earth.
Shame on this man for putting forth a sterile, techno future and for pushing it ever so cleverly on the rest of us. I turned it off after ten minutes. The man literally gave me the creeps.
Remote viewer? Doubtful. Deep State? Probable.
I agree with the points Great Reflect made below and would like to add this timely piece of information. We could lose it all if we don't see this for what it is, this is an invasion.
The Declaration of Human Sovereignty
https://www.humansovereignty.org/declaration