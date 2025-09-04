The Rabbit Hole Group returns with another mind-bending session of remote viewing, this time diving into some of the most fascinating and bizarre events throughout history. Together, Coral Carte, Dennis Nappi, Dimi T, and Susan Vass reveal what they uncovered, debating whether the events are real and, if so, uncovering the hidden details behind them. This is another captivating discussion with some of the most skilled remote viewers on the planet.

You can explore more of their groundbreaking work at futureforecastinggroup.com

Link to watch: Remote Viewers: Philadelphia Experiment, Alien Abduction and Future Events w/ the Rabbit Hole Group

