Because we are all inundated with an ongoing massive mother of a psyop, here is something different to take you away from the daily nonsense.

Some of you may know that I have been training and learning how to remote view since last January. I am in no way an expert yet, but I am learning quite a bit about it.

What is it? Here is a formal definition:

Remote viewing is a technique where someone attempts to gather information about a distant or unseen target—such as a place, object, or event—using only their mind, without physical senses or external aids. The process typically involves a viewer entering a relaxed state, focusing on a target (identified only by coordinates or a code), and describing impressions, images, or sensations that come to mind.

After some time learning about what it really is, I truly believe remote viewing is something all of us have the ability to do. Like learning a sport, some are more talented than others, but we can all learn to do it.

I also believe science will eventually be able to explain how it works as we unravel the principles behind quantum physics:

Key concepts of quantum physics include superposition (particles existing in multiple states simultaneously until measured), entanglement (a phenomenon where particles become interconnected, so the state of one instantly affects another, regardless of distance), and the uncertainty principle (which states that certain properties, like position and momentum, cannot be precisely known at the same time).

This is the science that will eventually explain why a group of experienced remote viewers can be given a target of the moon and every single one of them come up with elements from the moon. That is impossible.

For my supporting subscribers, I included a couple of remote viewing sessions below. Its fun for me to share, so I hope you enjoy. Here are also some shows and sessions I have done in the past with the Future Forecasters Group:

