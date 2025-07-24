REPLAY: Quantum Energy Webinar Q&A with World Leading Scientists Ian Mitchell and Philipp

This is the FREE REPLAY of the Quantum Energy Webinar with world leading scientists Ian Mitchell and Philipp Holtzendorff-Fehling will be airing tomorrow, Wednesday July 23rd at 5pmCT.

It will stay free for 4 weeks until it will automatically go behind the Substack paywall.

Considering Quantum Physics is being called the foundation of all science and reality by many experts, including Ian and Philipp, it’s something we should at least be curious about.

Because of this, I concluded its past time that I did a webinar on this topic. So here it is!

You can try their Quantum Upgrade HERE for FREE using code SARAH15 for 15 days—no credit card required. It’s a great chance to experience it yourself before the seminar, with no financial obligation.

Links mentioned during the Seminar:

Leela Q: https://leelaq.com/?ref=sarahw – Use code “sarah10” to save 10%

Quantum Upgrade: https://quantumupgrade.io/?ref=sarah – Use code “sarah15” for a 15 day free trial

Quanta Vitamin (Quantum charged vitamins): WizardSciences

I want to sincerely thank all of my supporting subscribers here on Substack. As an independent voice without institutional backing from mainstream platforms, your support means everything. It's because of you that I’m able to continue sharing this work—which I am deeply passionate about.

Here are some recent messages from subscribers that I really appreciated:

"I love your work, your courage. Thank you so much for all that you do for humanity "

"I love your podcast. You are amazing and have opened my eyes to so many things. Thank you for all you do."

"Your work is much like what true journalism was always supposed to be "

"I watched you for some time. Your work on crypto and financial system of the future are spot on. Reason enough to subscribe."

There are many posts on Substack that are available to everyone, but some are for paying subscribers and all of my posts are put behind a paywall after 4 weeks. Here are some previous posts you may be interested in: