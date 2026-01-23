Replay Webinar - Kids & Adults Avoid the Social Media Mind Field with Eric Meder and Sarah Westall

Excellent conversation with Eric Meder last night!

The Webinar officially starts about 25 minutes in - so feel free to skip ahead. Basically, the webinar started at 7pmCT and we started the live stream at 6:35pmCT. So we chatted and took some questions as we waited for people to join.

You can learn more about this incredibly important topic and develop deeper skillsets (for kids and adults): https://privacyacademy.com/webinarspecial/?ref=85NMPe

References used during Webinar

Facebook Manipulated Users Emotions for Science - https://www.forbes.com/sites/kashmirhill/2014/06/28/facebook-manipulated-689003-users-emotions-for-science/

Computers Can Now Read Your Emotions (funny source for a funny title) - https://www.weforum.org/stories/2017/03/computers-can-now-read-your-emotions-here-s-why-that-s-not-as-scary-as-it-sounds/

Google can Manipulate Swing Voters - https://newstarget.com/2023-09-08-dr-epstein-google-can-manipulate-swing-voters.html

Facebook told advertisers it can identify teens feeling insecure and worthless - https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/may/01/facebook-advertising-data-insecure-teens

BBC article turning children against their parents - https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-65339214

