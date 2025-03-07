Trump administration moves to dismantle federal education oversight, shifting control to states.
President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order as early as Thursday to abolish the Department of Education, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The executive order directs newly confirmed Education Secretary Linda McMahon to shut down the agency, marking a significant shift in federal education policy. “A draft of the order, viewed by The Wall Street Journal, directs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to ‘take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Education Department’ based on ‘the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law,’” the outlet reported.
McMahon was confirmed by the Senate earlier this week in a 51-45 vote, positioning her to lead the transition as federal oversight of education is dismantled. Trump has long pledged to return power to the states, vowing to eliminate what he sees as bureaucratic interference in local schools.
“On Day 1, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content onto the shoulders of our children,” Trump previously stated. “And I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate.”
Many of the Things President Trump seem very good but there are also some horribly evil actions that our country is involved in perpetrating that he is doing nothing about.
The public education system has been over with for at least 65 years. God save the children. Find ways to home school your children and follow Christ the King.
If you can keep up AI will be replacing IDS plus more. But the battles that have always lurked within* will keep this suppression of true thought and mind. Keep true