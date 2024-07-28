While we have been inundated with a whirlwind of significant news stories in a single week, there were many other important events going on worldwide that we were all being distracted from.

From the BRICS moving forward with a 40% gold back "Unit” currency to escalations of war in Gaza and in Ukraine/Russia. The world did not stop on account of our nonstop theater here at home.

Christoper James joins me to discuss some of those events we have been distracted from during the week. He also shares an amazing story of how common law was used to win a seemingly hopeless case. Lastly, we discuss MasterPeace and their current ongoing trial to measure the removal of heavy metals and other toxins.

You may be amazed to hear that the MasterPeace trial’s baseline blood shows a whopping 30% increase in toxic heavy metals, aluminum and micro plastics (30% increase vs the baseline from the original trial). This means we are being absolutely bombarded, from the air we breathe to the soil that grows our veggies. It’s everywhere and increasing.

You can hear this and more in the latest show, here are the details:

Title: Report: What is going on Worldwide that we are being distracted from? w/ Christopher James

Description: Christopher James returns to the program to discuss the activities going on around the world while we are all distracted with the political clown show. We also discuss his ongoing work to help people use common law courts to finally find justice outside of the broken corporate justice system. You can learn more and follow his work at https://awarriorcalls.com/

