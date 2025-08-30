Sarah’s Report

Sarah’s Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brenda Rutka's avatar
Brenda Rutka
5h

How do you take the BPC 157 it looks like a syringe bottle for needles

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
leslie morris's avatar
leslie morris
6h

I am having a challenge to find info on bpc157..and how i purchase. i started with sluup (spelling?) And was disappointed...would like to try bpc157...please advise and direct me. Thanks so much. leslie

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sarah Westall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture