RFK Jr Report, Constitution Suspended, War Time Procedures in Place, WHO Exit, DOD w/ Sasha Latypova
*
Sasha Latypova, joins the program to share her extensive research into the DODs involvement with COVID. How the country was fundamentally transformed due to the procedures and laws that were enacted to manage the entire COVID operation. She shares new findings and also some details about her report that she gave to RFK Jr and Senator Ron Johnson. You can follow her work at sashalatypova.substack.com
This is Sasha Latypova:
Sasha Latypova is a former pharmaceutical R&D executive. She worked in the industry for 25 years, and ultimately owned and managed several contract research organizations working on clinical trials for 60+pharma companies, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, J&J, GSK, Novartis and many others. She worked many years in cardiovascular safety assessments and interacted with the FDA and other regulatory agencies on these matters on behalf of her clients and as part of the FDA Cardiovascular Safety Research Consortium.
*
*
International Public Notice: Who is Owed Performance?
By Anna Von Reitz
Virtually nobody is protected by our Constitutions anymore.
There has been a recent move by other countries trying to adopt Constitutions similar to ours, or even to adopt our Constitution(s) wholesale, thinking that these contracts will serve to protect their people and limit the coercive powers of government.
That is what the Constitutions are supposed to do, but they don't do that, if the contracts don't apply to you.
Americans don't "stand under" any Constitutions at all. Never did. Americans stand under The Unanimous Declaration of Independence.
It's our Public Employees, our Federal Subcontractors, who are supposed to stand under and obey and defend the Constitutions, which makes sense as the Constitutions are their service contracts.
We, Americans, could care less who provides us with "essential government services" in "good faith", so long as that's what they do.
Our worthless employees, however, have evaded and bypassed their contractual obligations under the federal Constitutions by a peculiar sleight of hand: they pretend that their employers are public employees, just as they are, and so, have no Constitutional guarantees or protections, just like they have no Constitutional guarantees or protections.
Federal Employees are not parties to the Constitutions.
All that the Federal Employees have are Constitutional duties and obligations and a paycheck and a benefits package. They have Equal Civil Rights, until the President or the Congress suspends that privilege.
How can a "right" be a privilege? More fraud. More semantic deceit.
A right that can be converted into a privilege and withheld by a bureaucrat, was never really a "right" to begin with.
So, our erstwhile employees set up a racket to misidentify Americans as "Federal Dual Citizens" just like one of them, and that deprives the victim of protection under the Federal Constitutions, converts their "Natural and Unalienable Rights" into privileges, and denigrates the living man to the status of a "human".
By gratuitously "redefining" Americans as Federal Dual Citizens they evaded their obligations under the Constitutions to serve us in good faith and failed to respect the limits of their delegated authority.
They also thereby contrived to subject us to their foreign laws, saddle us with their debts, and continued impersonating us.
And finally, they contrived to vacate our land and soil jurisdictions so as to promote the idea that our country had been abandoned and our government was "absent" and "in interregnum"----and that this apparently abandoned country could be claimed by the British Monarch bona vacantia, as property registered to the ownership of intestate British Seaman's Estates, and British Territorial interests.
Thanks to the foregoing frauds, entrapments, misrepresentations and impersonations the Constitutions might as well not exist, even for the true and intended beneficiaries of these service contracts.
Their fraud against us, their use of unconscionable and undisclosed foreign citizenship registrations applied to American babies, their pretense of "war" where nothing but an illegal Mercenary Conflict has ever existed, and their treasonous usurpations against their employers in gross breach of trust speak for themselves.
The bankers have been informed of the impersonation and identity theft scheme and have continued to pay these miscreants and to withhold access to our assets, thereby becoming willing accomplices to this immense world-spanning fraud.
Consider carefully what these criminals have done to their employers and customers under color of law, how they have undermined and disrespected and evaded their obligations owed to these venerable contracts.
The Constitutions themselves stand as steady as they ever did, but the self-interest, greed, dishonor, and disloyalty of our misdirected public employees has resulted in the mischaracterization, misrepresentation, suffering, impersonation and deprivation of the people that these Constitutions were supposed to protect.
As this same impersonation scheme converting the identity of living people into the form of things (--- the waived estates of American babies, the estates of missing British Seamen, corporate franchises, Cestui Que Vie trusts --- and most recently, as "transhumans" that are to be deprived of even Human Rights) has been used in multiple countries, and as the Perpetrators have misrepresented themselves as operators of Constitutional Governments --- including a Constitutional Monarchy in Britain that doesn't exist, we can safely conclude that a Bait and Switch Fraud has been perpetuated as a crime of state and we have been victims of it.
The people of this country were promised and agreed to adopt a Constitutional Government, just as the people of the British Isles were promised a Constitutional Monarchy. Witness the circumstance.
Americans are being denied the protections and guarantees of their Constitutions because they are being deliberately misidentified as British Territorial U.S. Citizens. People in England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales have been deprived of the protections of their purported Constitutional Monarchy because no such limited monarchy has actually been implemented in 300 years.
As Swindlers and Con Artists go, we must admit that the Brits and the Romans reign supreme, though it is a dubious claim to fame, and their Great Frauds must be redressed.
Notice to Agents is Notice to Principals; Notice to Principals is Notice to Agents.
Issued by:
Anna Maria Riezinger - Fiduciary
The United States of America
In care of: Box 520994
Big Lake, Alaska 99652
January 28th 2025