Sorry everyone, I forgot to add the link to the show: https://sarahwestall.com/rfk-jr-report-constitution-suspended-war-time-procedures-in-place-who-exit-dod-w-sasha-latypova/

*

Sasha Latypova, joins the program to share her extensive research into the DODs involvement with COVID. How the country was fundamentally transformed due to the procedures and laws that were enacted to manage the entire COVID operation. She shares new findings and also some details about her report that she gave to RFK Jr and Senator Ron Johnson. You can follow her work at sashalatypova.substack.com

This is Sasha Latypova:

Sasha Latypova is a former pharmaceutical R&D executive. She worked in the industry for 25 years, and ultimately owned and managed several contract research organizations working on clinical trials for 60+pharma companies, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, J&J, GSK, Novartis and many others. She worked many years in cardiovascular safety assessments and interacted with the FDA and other regulatory agencies on these matters on behalf of her clients and as part of the FDA Cardiovascular Safety Research Consortium.

*

*

