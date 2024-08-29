Now that a couple years have passed, it would be logical that we would start to get a clearer picture on just how disastrous the COVID jab program was to humanity.

Unfortunately, the researchers trying to get information have had an upward battle. Big pharma, the states and the agencies are working hard to keep the data from the public. If the program was a success, would there be a need to hide the data? Of course not.

Fortunately, some countries are releasing their information.

My latest show with Steve Kirsch we discuss the latest data coming out of the Czech Republic. Turns out the Czech Republic is required to share data with citizens who submit a Freedom of Information Act. The United States is too, but they figured out how to avoid it.

Below is the info on the show:

Title: RFK Jr Trump Endorsement & NEW DATA: Real Death Numbers, Real Injury Numbers w/ Steve Kirsch

Description: Journalist Steve Kirsch joins me to review the latest numbers surrounding COVID and the aftermath of the jab program. He has new data out of the Czech Republic that was retrieved by their Freedom of Information Act. We discuss why we do not have the data from the United States or other Western countries. We also discuss the RFK Trump endorsement and what that may mean.

Link: RFK Jr Trump Endorsement & NEW DATA: Real Death Numbers, Real Injury Numbers w/ Steve Kirsch

*

Also, for paying subscribers, I just uploaded day 8 of the Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare series. Here are links to any that you may have missed

Note: A sincere thank you to all who are paying members. Your generous support helps pay for this work including the editing and costs of this series.