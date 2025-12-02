Sarah Westall is Not a Porn Star – Conversation w/ Stuart Brotman

In this episode, I walk through the extraordinary saga I’ve faced with YouTube and Google Search. While I am glad that my YouTube channel has been restored, it would be naïve to assume independent voices are now protected. The reality is clear: some people are allowed to discuss certain issues, and others are not. We are living in a time where the boundaries of acceptable speech are shifting in full view for anyone paying attention.

This episode features my conversation with media expert Stuart Brotman. In the opening monologue, I share what I’ve endured over the past year — a story that would have been shocking a decade ago, but now feels disturbingly normal. That shift alone is telling.

I have not uploaded the episode to YouTube yet because I’m still weighing whether it’s safe for the platform. If you’ve watched it, feel free to share your thoughts below on whether you think it’s YouTube-compatible.

Remember to stock up on Peptides during the cyber Monday sale event! Stock up on Retatrutide, BPC-157, SLUPP and more!

Most peptides are 20% automatically (in the cart) and if you use code “Sarah” you will always save an additional 15%. Cyber Monday Peptide Sale

Note: You must create an account to see Retatrutide and other peptides

Description of the show:

Media expert Stuart Brotman joins the program for an eye-opening conversation about the growing crisis of censorship and control in America. As an advisor to four U.S. presidents and one of the nation’s leading authorities on media law and free expression, Brotman brings a unique and deeply informed perspective on how our digital environment is being shaped behind the scenes.

Together, we dive into Section 230, the shifting legal landscape, and how the justice system is struggling to catch up with the power of today’s tech giants. We confront the real-world consequences of these failures, including my own case: a smear campaign and explicit, defamatory associations that appeared on the front page of Google Search—damaging not only to me as a journalist, but to every American who depends on a fair and safe information ecosystem.

This conversation is a clear warning: what happened to me can happen to anyone, and the public deserves transparency, accountability, and the right to their own reputation.

To go deeper into these issues, you can purchase Stuart Brotman’s groundbreaking new book here: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510786752/free-expression-under-fire/

Links mentioned in the show:

Use Code “Sarah” to save 15% on all peptides!

See the Replay of the Peptide Webinar with Dr. Diane Kazer at https://SarahWestall.com/Peptides

See popular peptides at https://SarahWestall.com/shop

Protect your assets with a company you can trust – Get the private & better price list – Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Biography Stuart Brotman

Stuart N. Brotman is America’s leading public scholar on free expression. He is Digital Media Laureate and a Distinguished Senior Fellow at The Media Institute. Through his unparalleled combination of legal expertise, media authority, and cross-cultural academic experience, he is an indispensable voice articulating the free expression challenges and opportunities facing American democracy as it celebrates its 250th anniversary in 2026–and beyond.

Brotman served in four Presidential administrations on a bipartisan basis. He was the first Visiting Professor of Entertainment and Media Law at Harvard Law School and held concurrent appointments in digital media at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society and MIT’s Program in Comparative Media Studies.

As an interdisciplinary tenured Professor of Journalism and Media at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, he served as the inaugural Alvin and Sally Beaman Professor of Journalism and Media Law, Enterprise, and Leadership, and as the inaugural Howard Distinguished Endowed Professor of Media Management and Law.

He was also the Fulbright-Nokia Distinguished Chair in Information and Communications Technologies at the University of Helsinki.

Brotman is an elected member of the American Law Institute. His career spans legal scholarship and practice, media and technology policy, journalism, and civic education.

He is a frequent contributor to prominent publications, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Forbes, The Hill, USA Today Network, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Editor & Publisher. His essays also make him internationally visible as a global expert on free expression through prominent online platforms such as Yahoo! News, MSN, and AOL.

Brotman has appeared as a sought-after commentator for C-SPAN, CNN, ABC News, NBC News, NPR, Reuters TV, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and on numerous podcasts, offering timely constitutional and cultural analyses on topical free expression issues worldwide. He is also a regular featured speaker at major conferences on five continents.

His perspective is shaped by decades-long experience teaching college and professional school students from 48 countries in six separate academic disciplines–law, business, public policy, international affairs, media, and journalism–a unique vantage point that brings a genuinely global and multidisciplinary approach to current and future questions of speech and press freedom.