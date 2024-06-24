I appeared on Dave Janda’s Operation Freedom today. If you are not a following him, I highly recommend it. You will hear information not found elsewhere. His site also has a wealth of timely and valuable content. You can follow him on his website at DaveJanda.com
This time we discuss the globalist cabals ongoing operation to dumb down society and more. We specifically discuss methods used to decrease mental capacity including aluminum added to every vaccine on the market.
Also for subscribers, I just posted a new weekly update:
