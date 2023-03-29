Many high profile hand selected people are getting their Twitter accounts back. The majority of the Musk returners posted similar posts as myself and were suspended during the same timeframe as myself. But, for some magical reason, certain people are getting their accounts back and others, like myself, are not.
Since my Twitter account is still suspended…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.