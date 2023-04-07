Just an update to let everyone know that my site is down. Not sure what took it down yet. My site is constantly under attack so I am unsure yet why.

In the meantime, I just posted a new show:

30 to 50 Million Americans Injured and Suffering Alone - More Lies instead of Mercy w/ Sharp & Kline

You can see it on Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee or Bastyon. It’s also…