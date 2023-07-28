“The Censored” schedule is now posted

It all starts tonight at 7pmCT! It will stream on Rumble then it will be uploaded to Rumble, Bitchute, and other platforms.

Also, big announcement, we are fortunate and Helga Zepp-LaRouche managed to fit us in!

Helga is #1 on the Ukrainian Hitlist after her insistent calling for peace in Ukraine. After the NATO summi…