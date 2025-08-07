An interesting conversation that gets people thinking. In this time of mass confusion, what we need are more thoughtful conversations that may help bring some sanity.

Slowing down and taking time to understand what is going on. Sound bites and headlines will not help calm our minds or bring clarity - but thought provoking conversations might. That includes time with family and friends.

Hope you find this conversation worthwhile!

Here are the details:

Science behind Social Revolutions, the Media, Beatles, Aliens and more w/ Mark Brake

Description: Author and retired Professor of Communications, Mark Brake, joins the program to explore the science behind social revolutions. Known for his bestselling books on The Beatles, Aliens, Star Trek, and other powerful cultural phenomena, Brake breaks down how major movements and pop culture icons don’t just reflect change — they ignite it.

From Beatlemania to sci-fi’s role in shaping public perception, this conversation dives into the hidden systems, psychological triggers, and media dynamics that turn entertainment into mass transformation. What do cultural touchstones tell us about where society is headed? And what patterns should we recognize in today’s climate?

A fascinating and mind-expanding discussion on the intersection of communication, science, and cultural evolution — and how revolutions often begin with a spark we don’t see coming.

