Medical doctors who challenge the medical establishment have been professionally sidelined and/or have had their licenses pulled. This is especially true if what they say or do potentially upsets the flow of money into the medical system. There are countless examples of this.

Non MD Doctors and scientists who challenge the medical system (or the Medical Mafia) are called quacks. Or worse, the medical mafia has such a tight control on the system that anyone who has not attended a school controlled by them or challenges any part of the system will be prosecuted and accused of “practicing medicine” without a license. A license only they are allowed to issue and take away.

As such, we have a devolved into a state where real scientific debate on anything related to health and real progress towards our wellbeing (that has not been vetted to ensure it maintains the cash flow into the system) has been artificially stunted and suppressed.

At the same time advancements in science is exploding. New ways of thinking in healthcare is being shared and the mafia control structure is cracking. The system is being challenge from all directions and its a good thing.

My latest show is with someone who isn’t a stranger to the system’s tactics or to the persecution that comes with it. Dr. Robert Young has been challenging the official narrative for 4 decades. His journey has been difficult, but he is seeing positive change:

After almost 40 plus years of studying and learning about acid – base balancing in vertebrates, and the same number of years attempting to share what I have observed and learned, I am enormously gratified to see the larger scientific community. beginning to recognize and validate my work. It has been a long journey out of darkness. Almost every day now some new scientific paper is published that validates my work. Recently at a scientific conference I heard a noted scientist say, “In certain conditions, we believe it is better to have the tissues properly alkalized.” He did not give me credit, but his knowledge came from my work. You have no idea how far the journey has been from where I started to hearing those words from a distinguished member of the scientific community. ​I have lived with doubt and criticism for so long that I have come to understand it as actually encouraging and exciting. No one takes the time to write to a newspaper about something that does not interest them. When people take the time to read, investigate and try to understand and then to sit down and write to an editor to complain, what they are really doing is asking questions; asking the author to explain his or her self; to defend their work. It is wonderfully energetic and encouraging to see people interested and asking questions. Asking questions is the first step towards knowledge. It is a sign of courage and intellectual bravery to ask questions and seek knowledge. ​We, as humans, live in such profound darkness. Not knowing what is in the dark is a very scary thing. We, like children, need to know there are no boogey men under the bed. The truth is adults are afraid too. We tell our children there are no boogey men, but we still look under the bed ourselves just to be sure. The truth is we don’t know so much more than we do know.

This was part of the message he wrote after his time being imprisoned; persecuted for not obeying the medical mafia by helping people. You can read the whole message here.

*

With all of that sad, it is more important than ever that we are allowed to debate, talk and share new ideas without persecution.

My show features many different thought leaders of our time in science, business, government and society. Many disagree with each other, but most are happy to have a platform to share with the world their ideas; which is the point. We all learn and the world is better for it.

This latest show I talk with Dr. Robert Young about the latest attack on his character. A drudged up old accusation that he is a charlatan without training. During the show, you will learn that this accusation is entirely false.

We also discuss recent accusations about Masterpeace (full disclosure: an affiliate that I endorse). Young is the master formulator of this innovative new detox formula that has been rustling the mafia and competitors.

In this ordeal, I have learned some new things about our bodies and about the necessary equipment to do research on nano sized particles. I share some of that below for all of you. But first, here are the details of the show with Dr. Robert Young:

Title: Dr. Robert Young’s Response to Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s Criticism: Zeolites, Sea Plasma & Professionalism

Description: Dr. Robert Young returns to the program to discuss the recent attacks on his background and research by Dr. Ana Mihalcea. He also addresses the attacks against Zeolites and Sea (Marine) Plasma, the only 2 ingredients in his formula for Masterpeace. He addresses the fact that he has zero financial incentive in the product and why he believes the ingredients are safe and effective for detoxing heavy metals, micro plastics and other toxins. You can see Dr. Robert Young’s CV and peer reviewed articles at https://DrRobertYoung.com

Link: Dr. Robert Young’s Response to Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s Criticism: Zeolites, Sea Plasma & Professionalism

*

A few things I learned that may help you critically think about nano technology.

Incredibly high magnification is needed to see nano-particles. The higher the magnification, the more expensive

The problem with analyzing nano-particles in the body is that you need a microscope that is powerful enough to see them. The Electron Microscopy Center at the University of Indiana states the following:

A general rule is that atomic spacings from many crystalline nano-particles are usually best seen in images recorded at magnifications between 100,000x and 500,000x. On the other hand, it is also often necessary to record images at magnifications low enough to show the overall size distribution of a large population of particles. Larger particles will require lower magnifications in order to show multiple particles in a single image and the required magnification for such images can range from 20,000x to 100,000x. As always, specimen properties will dictate at least some of the magnifications used.

Further if you do not need to see the nano-particle crystallinity:

Most binding proteins will be several nanometer (nm) in diameter, and magnifications in the range of 20,000x to 40,000x are usually sufficient for such work. On the other hand, if the goal is to discuss amino acid side-chains at the binding surface, the magnification will need to be high enough to see the atomic structure of the binding interface itself (likely to be on the order of 60,000x to 80,000x) or to model known atomic structures into the reconstruction with atomic accuracy. High resolution modeling of atomic structures into a biological system can require magnifications anywhere from 20,000x to 80,000x

You can read the entire article yourself here. The point is you need a very powerful microscope to see nano scale and most universities, high schools and biology labs do not have them. There is a good reason; because they are super expensive. A microscope that can see at 100,000x -500,000x magnification will cost millions. One that magnifies 20,000x to 80,000x will put you out hundreds of thousands of dollars. If you don’t have a microscope that can magnify at least 20,000x, you are likely not seeing any nano-particles; rather you are seeing membranes or whole cells. You can read more about the costs here: The High Price of High Magnification: Cost Considerations for Buying an Electron Microscope

*

Another topic that needs to be discussed more is the body’s interstitial fluid. What is it and why does NASA study it? Here is Wikipedia’s short description:

The interstitium is a fluid-filled space between cells and organs, where interstitial fluid drains into the lymph system. It has various roles in nutrient distribution, signaling, immune regulation, and disease processes.

Dr. Young believes 80% of what is going on in our body is due to the interstitial fluid. If he is even partially correct, we sure need to know more about it. No one learns about it in school.

*

You can learn more about Masterpeace and its detoxing properties here.