Secretary Becerra: “Vaccines are Killing People of Color… at Twice the Rate of Whites” – Ron Owens
Recently retired Public Information Officer for the California Department of Public Health’s Office of Communication, Ron Owens, joined me for a discussion on what he endured during COVID (and up until he retired Dec. 31st 2023).
Ron Owens, was a good guy on the inside who was silenced every step of the way. He tried to do the right thing, inform the pub…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sarah’s Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.