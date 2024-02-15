Did you know that humans are basically blind? We only see visible light. Most of the spectrum we simply cannot see - see chart below. If we could see the entire spectrum, or more of the spectrum, we would see energies not visible to us now.

Below you can see the image that Dr. Valerie Hunt capture in her attempt to measure love.

This image shows the most powerful energy ever measured: love.

Dr. Hunt did her studies in the 80’s at UCLA. Back then, she was able to measure energy fields utilizing a dark blue dye called dicyanin. But, soon the government would pull dicyanin off the market and make it illegal to own, sell or distribute. It is now considered above top secret.

But why? According to researchers, this dye not only showed the energies of love, anger, and other emotions, but it also showed entities not visible to the human eye. It’s the ability to see those entities, we are told, that caused governments to ban it’s use.

The narrative is the government was worried the general public would freak out if they were able to see other entities. But is that the real reason? In my latest show, Bonnie and John Mitchell discuss with me this dye, how it was used and many other very interesting topics.

We also recorded an additional segment for paid Substack subscribers. You can see at the bottom of this post. If you are not a paid Substack subscriber, enjoy a 7 day free trial:

Get 7 day free trial

Here are the details of the show:

Title: Seeing Entities & Energies Outside our Vision Spectrum, Frequency Manipulation & more

Description: Researchers, Bonnie and John Mitchell, join the program to discuss the unseen and how that effects our daily lives. Just because you cannot see something, does not mean it does not exist. We discuss dicyanin, the dark blue dye that was pulled from the market and reclassified as above top secret. This dye enabled people to see energies not normally seen within our narrow eyesight band. So why was it made illegal? It didn’t hurt others. We discuss this and so much more. You can follow Bonnie and John Mitchell on their website at https://awakenvideo.org/

Link: Seeing Entities & Energies Outside our Vision Spectrum, Frequency Manipulation & more

Post you may have missed:

Video: Government Busing Military Aged Men Crossing Border to Towns Across US w/ Ann Vandersteel - Independent journalist, Ann Vandersteel, joins the program to discuss her deep investigation into the activities occurring at the border, in Panama and across the country. Her investigation uncovers the ties to Panama and the military aged men that are literally being bused to towns across the country. Her team is not satisfied with the government talking points and wants America to know the truth. See more…

Article: Ukraine: Money Laundering and Land Grabs at the expense of an entire Generation - Western media have been working hard to convince every day Americans to support the war effort in Ukraine. They lectured their audiences that it is our duty to support democracy and freedom in the world. Its a sick game being played by sick people and the facts demonstrate this. Yet, unfortunately, the people are naive and easily manipulated and the American congress is cleared to continue it’s despicable practice of funding pure evil. Read more…

Article: Netanyahu Doubles Down on Plans to Attack Rafah Despite Growing Criticism - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday doubled down on his vow to attack the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah despite growing criticism of the plan. It’s estimated that about 1.5 million Palestinians are packed into Rafah, which has a pre-war population of 275,000. Most of the people sheltering in the city are living on the streets in tents, and many have been displaced multiple times since Israel unleashed its onslaught. Read more…

Win-win – Support this work: To protect your assets from the coming monetary turmoil, considering buying gold and silver. Even a little will go a long way to protecting your family. Or convert your IRA into a gold IRA and protect it from what’s coming. Contact info@MilesFranklin.com, tell them “Sarah Sent Me” and you will receive the best prices and the best service in the country. That is a guaranteed!

Extra interview segment with John and Bonnie Mitchell: