Just a quick update…. it appears that Bastyon, the video platform that I use to embed my videos, has been hacked. As such, most of the videos on my website for the last few years are not playable. From mid July of this year back a few years is currently a problem.
However, you can see all of those videos still by clicking below the blank video screen on the platform of your choice. That does take you to the actual video on the specific platform where you can watch:
I am working on fixing this as soon as possible. At least the videos are still accessible. So its not the end of the world.
*
Also, my backup channel on Youtube has been taken down. So apparently bringing attention to my old larger channel caused my new backup channel to get taken down as well. I have appeals on both.
I was only posting the more vanilla videos, so I didn’t “disobey” their policies. I have also noticed there are many videos all over Youtube that are similar to the vanilla videos I posted (and some much less vanilla). Many are promoted and have received millions of views. So hmmm…. WTF is that?
So currently I have no active channels on Youtube.
Oh well… we move on don’t we.
*
Other sites or channels have been taken off line. Activist Post’s website is down. It’s been down for a few days now:
Also, Naomi Wolf’s X account was apparently hacked after her Alex Jones interview. Her name was replace by “.”. Literally a dot. She has her access back but she is still a dot and her image was deleted. Not sure what happened there:
You can read about it here:
There are many other examples of increased censorship as well. So it appears censorship is and will keep ramping up. Luckily there are still avenues for me to reach people, like this Substack.
*
Posts you may have missed:
Bangladesh - strong Middle East ties: Toppled Government: 30K+ Students Dead or Injured w/ Congress Woman Cynthia McKinney - The South Asian country with strong middle east ties has fallen after over 30 thousand students were either killed or injured. Now it’s a geopolitical hot potato. Lots to learn from this conversation as political instability is growing worldwide. More governments are at risk of revolution and coups, including our own. See more…
Incoming False Flags and More Chaos before 2024 Election - Incredible strangeness and chaos is becoming a norm. Does it seem like the Trump assassination event was only a month ago? I know, it seems like it was last year.
Aside from the strange happenings with my old Youtube channel being returned for exactly one day before it was taken down again for “bullying”, many other things are going on as you know. See more…
Sarah Westall joins Mike Adams: The technocratic Orwellian overlords have weaponized EVERYTHING against humanity - Sarah Westall joins Mike Adams to discuss the mental and physical control grid that has and is being put into place. She explains that there are millions of scientists and engineers who are capable of understanding this technology and could be warriors in the fight against this intrusion on our free will. See more…
Japanese Study: “Self-Assembly” “Nano-bot” Structures in mRNA vials from Pfizer and Moderna - Self assembling nano bots in the bloodstreams of the vaccinated has been reported by scientists all over the world. Now there is a new Japanese study showing this. See more…
Hey, Sweetie! You know the saying...."When you're over the target......" Thank you for being so faithful over the years to your Purpose!! You can be assured your life has "counted" for something....BIG TIME!!! Hugs from this Grandma!! ;-)
Honestly, your 5 Gen warfare series hit some nerves, I am sure.
The targeting is at an all time high. (Ask me how I know..😉).
Hang in there. It is going to be a rough ride for a while. We all have to encourage each other as things begin to Rev up and the storm will be upon us. We are at the point where the thunder and lightning are in the distance and haven't quite let loose over head just yet, but its coming.