Just a quick update…. it appears that Bastyon, the video platform that I use to embed my videos, has been hacked. As such, most of the videos on my website for the last few years are not playable. From mid July of this year back a few years is currently a problem.

However, you can see all of those videos still by clicking below the blank video screen on the platform of your choice. That does take you to the actual video on the specific platform where you can watch:

I am working on fixing this as soon as possible. At least the videos are still accessible. So its not the end of the world.

*

Also, my backup channel on Youtube has been taken down. So apparently bringing attention to my old larger channel caused my new backup channel to get taken down as well. I have appeals on both.

I was only posting the more vanilla videos, so I didn’t “disobey” their policies. I have also noticed there are many videos all over Youtube that are similar to the vanilla videos I posted (and some much less vanilla). Many are promoted and have received millions of views. So hmmm…. WTF is that?

So currently I have no active channels on Youtube.

Oh well… we move on don’t we.

*

Other sites or channels have been taken off line. Activist Post’s website is down. It’s been down for a few days now:

Also, Naomi Wolf’s X account was apparently hacked after her Alex Jones interview. Her name was replace by “.”. Literally a dot. She has her access back but she is still a dot and her image was deleted. Not sure what happened there:

You can read about it here:

There are many other examples of increased censorship as well. So it appears censorship is and will keep ramping up. Luckily there are still avenues for me to reach people, like this Substack.

*

