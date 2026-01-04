Silver is continuing its significant climb as the world undergoes a fundamental undercurrent of economic change. It cannot be overstated that the financial system is resetting, and a new structure is actively fighting to take its place.

Everyone I care to know wants a world that is better for all of us. Unfortunately, to some, that means a world they control—gaining power and influence at the expense of others. What ultimately comes to fruition will be determined by what the collective of humanity demands through action.

In the meantime, we can observe markers—such as the price of silver—that demonstrate this change is well underway.

Silver has gained over 130% in the past year. Gold has risen far less, at just over 56%. Even so, silver still lags its 20-year climb and is only now approaching parity with gold (see charts below). This chart perfectly illustrates why so many have long said that silver was the most undervalued commodity on the planet.

Many still believe silver remains undervalued—even after its historic rise this year.

Considering that silver (and gold) are viewed by many as reflections of wealth—and, by extension, the current value of the dollar—many believe there is still a long way to go before their prices reflect their true value relative to an inflated fiat dollar.

However, this view does not account for the massive increase in value silver now holds as the most conductive metal, highly sought after for industrial and high-tech applications. This demand places silver in a new category not seen in history. In other words, silver should no longer be valued at its traditional 8-to-1 ratio to gold, because it is no longer simply a monetary metal.

In my latest show, I discuss this and more with analyst and economic expert Bill Holter. Holter believes silver is on pace to experience the largest squeeze in modern history. In practical terms, we could wake up one morning to find that silver is no longer priced at $70 an ounce, but instead revalued at $300+ in a single evening.

He isn’t the only one—this is becoming an increasingly common theory among financial analysts.

Here are the details and links to my conversation with Bill Holter:

Title and Link: Silver Market Bifurcates — Why a Massive Squeeze May Be Coming | Bill Holter

Description:

Financial analyst and economic expert Bill Holter rejoins the program to break down the bifurcation in the silver market, where physical and paper silver are behaving very differently—and why this setup could lead to one of the largest silver squeezes in modern history.



We also examine the surge in historic corporate bankruptcies, the continued push toward globalization across multiple market sectors, and what these structural shifts mean for investors and everyday people alike. Finally, Holter explains how to prepare and position yourself as market volatility accelerates into 2026.

Learn more about Bill Holter at his website at https://BillHolter.com

