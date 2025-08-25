“These conversations are happening in every country in the world.” That’s what multiple data sources indicate. Across the globe, people are calling for fundamental change—not superficial BS, but a profound restructuring of our governments and systems.

Confidence is collapsing in public institutions and in the banking powers that should aid, not encumber, the needs of ordinary people.

What we’re likely seeing is a prolonged Cantillon effect, compounded by years of systemic corruption, money laundering, and elite apathy toward the general population.

I suspect this is a central bankers’ (or globalists’) nightmare—the one scenario that truly puts their power at risk. Think of the French Revolution or the American Revolution, when similar dynamics drove change of this magnitude.

What is the Cantillon effect? Put simply: the closer you are to the source of money creation, the more you benefit.

Today that dynamic is on steroids—magnified by entrenched corruption, a captured Congress, and an apathetic upper class. It coincides with massive shifts in technology and science, unprecedented global communication, and the weaponization of those same tools.

This isn’t a hypothetical perfect storm; it’s real, and the hard data are beginning to bear it out.

My latest show with economist Martin Armstrong we discuss this and more.

Before I share that, I also appeared on a few shows this week.

Its Rainmaking time with Kim Greenhouse: Removed For What? Initiations Into Digital Censorship - Sarah’s message cuts through the noise: “If we’re too lazy to fight for our freedoms, we’ll get what we deserve.” Whether you’re a podcaster, truth-seeker, or everyday user tired of manipulated feeds, this episode will ignite your drive to support platforms that truly value liberty.

The Shaun Thompson Show out of Chicago The Answer AM 560 Salem Radio

Detroits Morning Answer with John Anthony - FM 92.7

Details of my recent show with economist Martin Armstrong

Title and Link: Socrates: 300 Year Cycle of Unprecedented Change after Worldwide War w/ Martin Armstrong

Show Description: World-renowned economist Martin Armstrong returns to the Friday Night Financial Review to unpack the massive change his AI-driven forecasting system, Socrates, has identified. He explains why the model is pointing to a historic inflection—and, as he asserts, how Socrates has been 100% accurate in timing when wars begin. Armstrong also lays out a 300-year cycle of change he says will follow the wars, reshaping currencies, capital flows, and governance.

Learn more about Martin Armstrong at Armstrong Economics

Sharing is Caring. Please Considering Sharing with Your Social Media Share

Tired of having extra weight? Do what I did, it works.

I’m like most of you—I’ve struggled most of my adult life to keep my weight at a healthy level. When I was super disciplined, I could work out a lot and eat less, eventually losing some weight, but never quite what I wanted.

This time is different. The peptides protocol I used works—and it works for almost everyone. It’s not a gimmick; it just works. It’s almost like your body is reset to when you were young and naturally thin.

I only use ultra-clean peptides with no preservatives—just the peptides. My protocol involves a next-generation GLP-1, Retatrutide (buy here), which decreases appetite, burns fat, and is better at preserving muscle. Then I cycle between SLU-PP-332 (buy here) and 5-Amino-1MQ (buy here) to preserve/increase muscle and aid weight loss.

Note: You must be a VIP to view and buy Retatrutide. If using Retatrutide you need to also purchase reconstitution solution (buy here). Also, to save 10% use code “Sarah”. Save an additional 5% if you buy directly from your bank account.

I also put together a Peptide guide to walk you thru the specific protocols, dosages, administration instructions and more. It also contains studies, potential side effects and other information. You can see that here: The Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss & Muscle Preservation