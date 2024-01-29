My latest video with Logosophia Books publisher, Stephen Crimi, looks at the strange inverted ritual behind COVID. The more you know about the weirdos and creeps who run the global control cult, the more you realize the potential for his theories to be true.

But before I get into that, I want to remind you that you can still watch the Targeted Persons Symposium (the event I MCed on Friday). The event has been a huge success so far with 30K live viewers and almost 600K additional views since Friday.

For subscribers, I am including my first mini documentary that I did almost 3 years ago on the topic of mind control (targeted individuals are the lab rats for this). This was the first of 3; part 2 and part 3 were presentations at the 2022 and 2023 False Flags and Conspiracy Theories conferences.

I am also including for subscribers the free pdf “Mindwar” written by the late Colonel Aquino. Aquino was one of the military leaders advocating for the use of all methods available, including advanced DEW weapons, to control the enemies mind. He was also an open Satanist which I cover in the mini documentary below.

Ok, back to the ritual behind COVID. Here are the details of the show:

Title: Stranger than Fiction: The Inverted Ritual Behind COVID w/ Stephen Crimi

Description: Stephen Crimi, Editor of Logosophia Books, joins the program to share his research into the occult and the strange ritual that was COVID. He traces history back to ancient Greece to uncover the ceremonies and rituals of the global cabal today. He shares the meanings behind their symbols, ceremonies and behaviors. You can buy Stephen Crimi’s books at LogoSophiaBooks.com

Link: Stranger than Fiction: The Inverted Ritual Behind COVID w/ Stephen Crimi

The Great Taking – How they Plan on Taking ALL of Your Assets w/ David Webb (video): Investment expert and author of “The Great Taking”, David Webb, joins the program to discuss what he calls, the Great Taking: the scheme of central bankers to subjugate humanity by taking all securities, bank deposits, and property financed with debt. See more…

Associated Press Responds to Honest Media Criticisms (article): Honest Media is holding the MSM to a higher standard and calling them out for the propagandists that they are. It is refreshing to see an organization doing this work to expose the lies the media is pumping out to the mainstream. It is important that people understand how manipulated and misinformed they have been through dishonest reporting. Read more…

Dying Tricks of a Dying System—The Case Of Germany (article): “We are in a period of tectonic changes, and when you are in a period of the collapse of one system and the emergence of a new one, the rules of the so-called ‘rules-based order’ somehow don’t function anymore. The method of manipulation of the population is quickly reaching the point which Lincoln talked about, that you cannot fool all the people all of the time, and this is one of those moments coming true.” Read more…

