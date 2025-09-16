Extreme groups are spreading across social media. And I don’t mean the so-called “extremists” who question Big Pharma or expose criminal behavior in government — people like me who’ve been banned across platforms simply for being a journalist that shines light on crimes of powerful people and governments. I’m talking about the real extreme groups.

In my latest show, I sit down with John Anthony, host of Black and Right Radio, to talk about the heartbreaking story of his son, who was drawn into a suicide pact on Discord and paid the ultimate price.

This episode is deeply personal for me as well. I share the story of losing my own brother to suicide. While he wasn’t part of an online group, the pain of that loss connects directly to what John and his family have endured.

Here is a picture of my brother and me when we were very small:

I lost him when I was just 15. It’s not something you ever “get over” — you simply learn to live with the absence.

The rise of suicide groups online is alarming, and the numbers back it up: youth suicide rates have surged 67% since 2007, and in children aged 10–14 the rate has tripled between 2007 and 2018.

This conversation is important. Suffering is real and widespread and growing. Here are the details of the show:

Title and Link to Show: Suicide Pacts forming in Youth Social Media Groups – Discord, Reddit, TikTok w/ John Anthony

Description: John Anthony, media personality and former police officer, joins the program to share the heart-wrenching story of his son’s suicide. He explains how it unfolded through a suicide pact group on social media and the devastating aftermath that followed.

John opens up about the signs parents and loved ones should watch for — red flags that can help prevent others from facing the same tragedy.

This conversation is especially powerful and personal, as I also lost my brother to suicide in a similar way. Together, we shine a light on a dark reality that too many families endure, with the hope of sparing others from the same pain.

You can purchase a copy of “Letters to John Boy” - “A father's raw and powerful journey through grief, faith, and healing after the loss of his only son.

This deeply personal book offers hope to anyone who has faced unimaginable pain.” blackandrightradio.com

