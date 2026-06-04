Suing the Government: Privacy Academy interviews Sarah Westall and Attorney Jeffrey Greyber
This is a strong interview with Jeffrey Greyber and me discussing the case of Westall vs. Google and the Federal Government.
NOTICE! All of my shows going forward can be viewed on VIDEO or listened to on audio thru Apple Podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple devices: SarahWestall.com/ListenNow
Ironically, the interview was posted on YouTube. It is highly unlikely to be widely shared by YouTube’s algorithm, but at this point, that is to be expected.
Believe it or not, we are not against Section 230. We are against the misapplication of Section 230. We are also not seeking to eliminate it — we believe it simply needs to be properly enforced.
If applied correctly, Section 230 would help democratize the Internet instead of concentrating power into the hands of a few dominant companies, as we see today.
In that sense, we would actually be allies of Big Tech — and certainly allies of the people. But Google likely cannot allow itself to see it that way.
That said, I do believe many employees at Google and YouTube understand exactly what this case is really about.
You can watch the full interview here:
Please You can learn more or support the case at SarahWestall.com/Lawsuit
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I think we're barking up the wrong tree and sapping our energies chasing some kind of restitution with government. We ought to ignore them completely or at least only take them when absolutely necessary. That energy spent of fighting their system will only build their system more! They have got us to not see this. But as the veil is lifted, we'll be able to see that only children need to be "governed". We are adults now and don't need chaperones. Time would be so much better spent putting this energy into imagining and talking about new systems that will not only replace all these silly systems, but catapult humanity into another notch on the evolutionary timeline.
As far as i am aware: a) A Corporation is nothing more than a fictional entity. b) Our actual and factual Country called The united State of America was formed by our original 1787 Constitution; by man (a Creation of God) - for the provision of 19 Enumerated Services. c) An actual and factual "state" (of the Union) can only be formed by "We, the People"; which is a Body Politic of man. Sooo...Where does Google/Alphabet, or any other CORPSE, have the actual and factual Power to cause harm, injury, or loss to man (or woman)? That's what I'd like to know.