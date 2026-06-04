Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

Business Game Changers with Sarah Westall

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
1d

I think we're barking up the wrong tree and sapping our energies chasing some kind of restitution with government. We ought to ignore them completely or at least only take them when absolutely necessary. That energy spent of fighting their system will only build their system more! They have got us to not see this. But as the veil is lifted, we'll be able to see that only children need to be "governed". We are adults now and don't need chaperones. Time would be so much better spent putting this energy into imagining and talking about new systems that will not only replace all these silly systems, but catapult humanity into another notch on the evolutionary timeline.

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john j. bautista, jr.'s avatar
john j. bautista, jr.
1d

As far as i am aware: a) A Corporation is nothing more than a fictional entity. b) Our actual and factual Country called The united State of America was formed by our original 1787 Constitution; by man (a Creation of God) - for the provision of 19 Enumerated Services. c) An actual and factual "state" (of the Union) can only be formed by "We, the People"; which is a Body Politic of man. Sooo...Where does Google/Alphabet, or any other CORPSE, have the actual and factual Power to cause harm, injury, or loss to man (or woman)? That's what I'd like to know.

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