This is a strong interview with Jeffrey Greyber and me discussing the case of Westall vs. Google and the Federal Government.

NOTICE! All of my shows going forward can be viewed on VIDEO or listened to on audio thru Apple Podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple devices: SarahWestall.com/ListenNow

Ironically, the interview was posted on YouTube. It is highly unlikely to be widely shared by YouTube’s algorithm, but at this point, that is to be expected.

Believe it or not, we are not against Section 230. We are against the misapplication of Section 230. We are also not seeking to eliminate it — we believe it simply needs to be properly enforced.

If applied correctly, Section 230 would help democratize the Internet instead of concentrating power into the hands of a few dominant companies, as we see today.

In that sense, we would actually be allies of Big Tech — and certainly allies of the people. But Google likely cannot allow itself to see it that way.

That said, I do believe many employees at Google and YouTube understand exactly what this case is really about.

You can watch the full interview here:

Please You can learn more or support the case at SarahWestall.com/Lawsuit