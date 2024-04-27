Marjory Wildcraft returns to discuss the issues worldwide with the global food chain. I also discuss a video I was sent from an Australian farming group explaining how farmers in Australia are under attack and at the breaking point. I included that below for Subscribers.

Title: Surging Farmer Protests, Suicides High, Global Food Chain Under Attack w/ Marjory Wildcraft

Description: Marjory Wildcraft returns to the program to discuss news from around the world regarding farmers, protests and suicides. The attacks on our food supply throughout the western world has increased and farmers are at their breaking point. Countries in Europe and Australia appear to be under more stress than the United States at this time, but more red flags are emerging in the U.S. as well. Marjory also shares practical tips and advice from her War Time Essentials series that airs April 26 and 27th. You can sign up for that at https://sarahsbackyardfarm.com (if you have problems with the link, please type it into your browser).

For subscribers, the Australian Farmer Video: