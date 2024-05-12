It often feels like the work that many of us do is akin to speaking into a blackhole. But sometimes there are actions that occur that give you hope that maybe the work is not completely lost to the abyss.

On May 8, the committee on Homeland Security held a hearing on “Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign anomalous Health Incidents targeting Americans in the Homeland”.

The hearing is on targeted individuals and recognizes the health effects of radio, microwave and other frequencies to members of the military, government and others. While this hearing does not go far enough to acknowledge the real extent of the military based frequency weapons being used and its damaging effects, its a huge start.

Here is part of Chairman August Pfluger Opening Statement:

The State Department commissioned a study through the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine that found: “unusual presentation of acute, directional or location-specific early phase signs, symptoms and observations reported by DOS [Department of State] employees to be consistent with the effects of directed, pulsed radio frequency energy. Many of the chronic, nonspecific symptoms are also consistent with known radio frequency effects, such as dizziness, headache, fatigue, nausea, anxiety, cognitive deficits, and memory loss.”

The sad reality is that they still claim they do not know who is perpetrating these acts. While they likely do not know who is doing these acts for all incidences, it is highly unlikely they do not know what is occurring or who is involved for many.

You can watch the full hearing below:

Here is the direct link: https://homeland.house.gov/hearing/silent-weapons-examining-foreign-anomalous-health-incidents-targeting-americans-in-the-homeland/

Those of us committed to getting this information out to the public will not stop until we have solutions that protect citizens. The full extent of this goes deep and it is the backbone of the 5th generation warfare that we are all suffering through.

It is not just a small fraction of society that are being targeted. There is credible evidence that over 6 million people are being hit with military grade frequency weapons and further, all of us are being targeted with sophisticated 5th Generation warfare tactics.

I will be speaking on this at the Red Pill Expo (use code Sarah or SarahW to save 10% on tickets) taking place on June 15th and 16th and will be releasing a full series on Mind Control and 5th generation warfare with Brighteon University at the end of June.

We have a lot to do in this area and it affects everyone; Democrat, Republican, Independent. It is not party based. It’s a war on all of us.

The hearing above may just be more theater to make it seem like they are doing something, but that’s where it starts. So the pressure needs to continue.

I want to do a huge shout out to the Targeted Justice folks (Ana Toledo, Richard Lighthouse, Len Ber, Ana Mihalcea, and others) as well as Todd Callendar and the whole Clouthub team for continuing to highlight this in the media. Your efforts are making a difference.