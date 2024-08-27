According to Targeted Justice, 400k Americans & 6 million people around the world are actively targeted (or experimented on) with directed energy weapons. Even worse, all of us are targeted in some fashion. Most do not realize or know it is occurring.

My latest show I sit down with former NASA scientist, Richard Lighthouse, to discuss the breadth and magnitude of the targeting programs. He also explains the science and tech being used. But before I get into that, I want to let you know about the Target Justice rally and up coming events!

On the 28th-30th of August (this Thursday thru Saturday), Targeted Justice has rallies and speakers planned in Colorado Springs to demand the end of these programs. I will be speaking and MCing the Thursday evening dinner. You can still attend or watch streaming. Hopefully I will see you there! You can learn more at https://www.targetedjustice.com/

Please share this post with others Share

Here are the details of the show:

Title: Terrorist Watch Lists, How Everyone is being Targeted w/ Richard Lighthouse

Description: Former NASA scientist, Richard Lighthouse with Targeted Justice, joins me to discuss the technology behind the government targeting programs. Lighthouse shares how agencies are unfortunately targeting each and every one of us with sophisticated tracking technology. He shares the patents and explains the technology. He also shares the upcoming Targeted Justice conference and how you can attend or watch it streaming. You can learn more at https://www.targetedjustice.com/

Link: Terrorist Watch Lists, How Everyone is being Targeted w/ Richard Lighthouse

*

Other posts you may have missed:

*

Take back your health and heal with Nano Soma! Your body will focus on what it needs to do. Here are some amazing testimonials:

“After taking NANO SOMA® for almost two months, my sinus problems improved. In addition, my wheezing while sleeping and walking, and my shortness of breath, have almost disappeared.” Monika

“With NANO SOMA®, I have noticed a drastic reduction of phlegm in my throat, and I feel it will be gone soon. Also, my eyesight has improved a lot. I can now read small print without needing to put on my reading glasses. Amazing!” William

“Thank you so much for your latest and always wonderful update. I am now on my third bottle of NANO SOMA®. After just two rounds of five sprays, my bowel function normalized. I now no longer experience discomfort from hemorrhoids. This is an extraordinary result as I had been using a probiotic for years. Additionally, after one bottle, my friends started commenting on the phone, ‘You sound amazing! I can hear how strong, confident, and positive you sound!’” Delores

Buy yours at https://iwantmyhealthback.com/sarah