According to Targeted Justice, 400k Americans & 6 million people around the world are actively targeted (or experimented on) with directed energy weapons. Even worse, all of us are targeted in some fashion. Most do not realize or know it is occurring.
My latest show I sit down with former NASA scientist, Richard Lighthouse, to discuss the breadth and magnitude of the targeting programs. He also explains the science and tech being used. But before I get into that, I want to let you know about the Target Justice rally and up coming events!
On the 28th-30th of August (this Thursday thru Saturday), Targeted Justice has rallies and speakers planned in Colorado Springs to demand the end of these programs. I will be speaking and MCing the Thursday evening dinner. You can still attend or watch streaming. Hopefully I will see you there! You can learn more at https://www.targetedjustice.com/
Here are the details of the show:
Title: Terrorist Watch Lists, How Everyone is being Targeted w/ Richard Lighthouse
Description: Former NASA scientist, Richard Lighthouse with Targeted Justice, joins me to discuss the technology behind the government targeting programs. Lighthouse shares how agencies are unfortunately targeting each and every one of us with sophisticated tracking technology. He shares the patents and explains the technology. He also shares the upcoming Targeted Justice conference and how you can attend or watch it streaming. You can learn more at https://www.targetedjustice.com/
Link: Terrorist Watch Lists, How Everyone is being Targeted w/ Richard Lighthouse
