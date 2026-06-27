The Art of War Is Being Waged Through Our Economy | Andy Schectman

Latest Economic Review with Andy Schectman just posted here and on SarahWestall.com

Woo hoo! The website is finally done!

You can now watch all of my shows streaming directly on SarahWestall.com, and all of my Substack posts are fully integrated into the site as well.

I’ll continue using Substack to post shows, share exclusive content, and communicate with everyone. But I’m so relieved we finally got the website finished. We’ve had so many issues with attacks on the site over the years, and I think this new setup will go a long way toward minimizing those problems.

Anyways, here are the details for today’s show:

Economic analyst and President of Miles Franklin, Andy Schectman, returns to the program to discuss how the principles of The Art of War can extend far beyond the battlefield and into today's global economy.



At first glance, it may seem unusual to compare price manipulation, monetary policy, and economic strategy to the tactics of war. Andy explains why he believes these are not separate concepts at all. Instead, he argues that markets, currencies, and financial systems have become strategic tools that nations use to advance geopolitical objectives without firing a shot.



Throughout our conversation, we examine the role of price suppression, market intervention, central banks, and shifting global alliances, along with the incentives that may be driving these actions. Andy shares why he believes understanding these strategies is essential for investors trying to make sense of today's increasingly complex economic landscape.



This discussion goes beyond precious metals and market analysis. It explores the intersection of economics, geopolitics, and strategy, offering a different perspective on how financial systems can be used as instruments of power in an increasingly competitive world.



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