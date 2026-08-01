The Banking System Was Designed for Those Who Understand It | Iain Clifford

Note there was an error on the last post and in the show, the Webinar with Iain Clifford is not at 4pmCT, it will be at 11amCT on August 11th.

Watch the show here on Substack, on your favorite platform on SarahWestall.com or on Apple podcast (now available on video too).

I can’t personally vouch that Iain Clifford’s methods work, but I can say with 100% confidence that they’re worth learning about. I’ve consulted with elite financial engineers and people who have helped lead countries out of financial crises who believe Iain Clifford is correct.

To me, that carries weight.

We also have freedom of speech and the right to learn. That’s especially important in a case like this. If people are able to do what he claims, the question is why. That’s where the truth lies, and it’s worth understanding.

I am personally looking into this and taking it seriously after reviewing numerous documents, speaking with other experts, and not finding any evidence of significant legal or financial risks. Regardless, there is no risk in learning about it and deciding for yourself.

I have set up a special webinar for my listeners with Iain Clifford for August 11th at 11amCT. You can sign up for that here: Sign up Now

You can also watch any of his other webinars here: Watch Now

Official Show Description:

Financial engineer and banking whistleblower Iain Clifford returns to the program to continue our discussion about the realities of the banking system. We discuss how the United Kingdom differs from the United States and why, even though both countries operate within many of the same banking realities, people in the United States still possess rights that are not found throughout much of the rest of the Western world.

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Clifford also digs deeper into how the financial system works and shares his beliefs about how understanding that system can be used to improve your own financial situation.

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