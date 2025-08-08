Privacy experts, Glenn and Eric Meder, return to the show for another powerful and eye-opening conversation—this time diving into one of the most fundamental freedoms under attack: your free will.

But before I share the details of the show, I am hosting a FREE Webinar Thursday August 14th at 7pmCT with Glenn and Eric Meder.

Its FREE and pretty much everyone could use some advice on how to protect your privacy online. Although, its not just about privacy, its also about protecting your assets, your freedoms and how you can help support others doing the same:



"TOP 5 STEPS TO EXIT THE SURVEILLANCE STATE & PROTECT YOURSELF ONLINE"

CBDCs, Digital IDs, and Social Credit Systems can only exist because of the in-depth technological surveillance state that is in place.

Big Tech is working together with Big Brother to surveil you and make profiles on you.

Censorship is happening in alarming rates.

Taking back your privacy is not only possible, but it can be easy!

Learn how to exit the surveillance state and support privacy/freedom oriented businesses.

Learn how you can use these skills to protect your data, assets, and freedom itself from hackers, scammers, thieves, big tech, and big brother.

And much more!

Details for the show

Title and link: THE BIG FAT RED LINE: Removing Free Will by Eliminating Options & Knowledge w/ Glenn & Eric Meder

Description: Glenn and Eric Meder return for another powerful and eye-opening conversation—this time diving into one of the most fundamental freedoms under attack: your free will.

In this episode, we break down how manipulation of the masses—through propaganda, surveillance, engineered scarcity, and social conditioning—is being used to strip you of your options. And when your options are taken away, your free agency disappears. Free will cannot exist without choice.

We also explore how modern social constructs, from gender ideology to algorithmic censorship and digital nudging, are being used to reshape the minds of children and adults alike. It’s all part of a broader plan to fragment identity, dissolve autonomy, and normalize submission to centralized control.

Glenn and Eric—two deeply knowledgeable experts on the weaponization of the surveillance state—lay out how this system was built, how it’s being deployed, and what you can do to reclaim your sovereignty.

This is not just about technology. It’s about you, your children, and the future of human freedom.

