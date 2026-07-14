The Biggest Story On Earth Isn't Being Reported | Eddie Conner

The latest Thrive Hour…. the most ignored story on Earth.

See here on Substack or on SarahWestall.com or on Apple Podcasts

Show Description:

Soul intuitive and life coach Eddie Conner rejoins the Thrive Hour to discuss what he believes is a profound shift occurring in the consciousness of humanity. According to Eddie, people across America and around the world are no longer as unaware of the forces, incentives, and power structures shaping world events as they once were. He argues that a growing number of people are awakening to deeper patterns operating beneath the surface and that this change in awareness is creating an unstoppable momentum for transformation and reform.

Eddie believes this shift carries enormous implications for our future. Rather than waiting for institutions to create change, he sees individuals and communities acting locally while moving globally in a kind of unspoken unity—one action, one city, and one community at a time. He argues that neither traditional media nor social media fully appreciates the magnitude of what is unfolding. Eddie describes this phenomenon as the awakening of the crystalline structure within our DNA—the emergence of Christ consciousness taking shape as humanity enters a new phase of awareness and collective evolution.

You can learn more about Eddie and his work at: EddieConner.com

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