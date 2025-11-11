The City of London: Infiltration, Intimidation & Centralized Power w/ Mike Harris

Is the City of London’s power just a conspiracy theory — or does it truly sit at the center of global finance and the levers of control behind the world’s central banks? Many believe the latter, including my recent guest, Mike Harris, who joined me on the Friday Night Economic Review to explore this question and many others.

Harris is in high demand often featured in media outlets around the world. Why he isn’t featured in the United States, where many foreign countries find his analysis news worthy is a question on the information control within the United States that is deeper and broader than one realizes.

I uploaded the full video episode for Substack followers. You can also listen to the audio version almost anywhere, but here it is on Apple Podcasts:

Here are the show details:

Episode Description: Global intelligence analyst and former Economic Editor of Veterans Today, Mike Harris, rejoins the program to expose the ongoing, systematic attacks against the United States and other Western nations. He breaks down who is behind these assaults, why they’re happening, and how they tie into the crumbling global financial order.

As the existing power structure fights to maintain control, Harris lays out the geopolitical and economic forces shaping what may be the most pivotal moment in modern history.

Mike Harris’s Biography: Mike Harris is a globally experienced executive and strategic advisor with over three decades of leadership in international finance, defense operations, and infrastructure development. A former gubernatorial candidate in Arizona and seasoned consultant to both corporate and government sectors, Mr. Harris has served in pivotal roles including CFO for multiple international defense firms and as an advisor to national leaders on security-critical infrastructure. His background combines high-level corporate restructuring, intelligence coordination, and strategic planning, shaped by direct experience in the Middle East, Africa, and throughout Asia..

He has advised on national energy resilience and grid modernization initiatives, developing innovative models for distributed power systems capable of operating under asymmetric threat conditions. Formerly affiliated with Veterans Today and now an editor with The Intel Drop, Mr. Harris continues to apply his expertise at the intersection of national security, energy infrastructure, and international strategy.

Follow Mike Harris and his work at https://theinteldrop.org

