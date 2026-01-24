The Davos Power Shift No One Is Talking About | Andy Schectman

As silver approaches $104 an ounce, we are watching a major power shift on full display at Davos. I have Schectman back for my Friday Night Economic review with insights on the conference and more. I uploaded that interview for you here on Substack.

Andy Schectman, President of Miles Franklin, returns to the Friday Night Economic Review to break down the major power shifts now unfolding on the global stage, including what’s emerging from Davos and what it actually means for everyday people.

We examine the accelerating collapse in the buying power of the U.S. dollar, the broader monetary instability facing the United States and the world, and why traditional financial assumptions are rapidly breaking down. Andy explains why gold and silver are quickly becoming essential assets to hedge against an increasingly chaotic economic reality.

This is a grounded, reality-based conversation about where the global financial system is headed, what risks most people are underestimating, and how to think strategically about protecting wealth in a period of systemic transition.

Meanwhile, I also had Bix Weir on last week’s Friday Night Economic Review. That episode clearly struck a nerve and finally broke through some of the platform suppression. When that happens, it means demand for this information is beginning to outpace their ability to contain it. It also helps explain why silver is surging despite continued efforts to hold prices down. The biggest economic developments of the past decade aren’t even making the front page of the Wall Street Journal — and that omission tells you everything.

You can watch the full episode here: Silver 1:1 with Gold? The Hidden Gold That Changes Everything | Bix Weir

Financial analyst and creator of the “Road to Roota Theory,” Bix Weir, joins the Friday Night Economic Review for an in-depth, wide-ranging conversation on silver, gold, and the shifting foundations of global power.

In this discussion, we explore Weir’s view that silver could ultimately reach a 1:1 valuation with gold, and the structural, monetary, and geopolitical forces that could drive such a move. Rather than a formal presentation, this is a dynamic exchange of ideas—connecting macro trends, suppressed markets, industrial demand, and the growing strains on the global financial system.

We also dive into potential gold stores around the world and how the acknowledgment of these reserves could radically alter the balance of power between nations. From central bank strategy to geopolitical leverage, we examine how precious metals may play a critical role in the next phase of the global reset.

This is a thoughtful, exploratory conversation for those watching the cracks in the current system and looking beyond the headlines.

