I became interested in remote viewing because there were simply too many consistencies to ignore. Time and again, trained remote viewers were able to accurately describe specific targets—in double-blind experiments where neither the administrator nor the remote viewer knew the target beforehand. What struck me most was how, when asked to view something like the Moon, multiple viewers would consistently describe lunar features that matched reality. How is that possible unless something real—something non-local—is guiding the process?

One especially compelling example comes from remote viewing expert Daz Smith, who shared that one of his students accurately described 63 targets in a row with stunning detailed accuracy—almost precise drawings of the target. That level of precision goes far beyond chance.

This inspired me to begin studying the practice myself. And to my surprise, I’ve found that I’m “on target” more often than not. When you consider the sheer number of possible locations or objects that could be selected from anywhere in the world, you would expect to be wrong every time. Yet that’s not what happens. That alone suggests there's something real and significant at work.

I’m still a student of the craft and have a lot to learn—it takes years to become highly skilled—but I’m convinced that something deeper is at play. I believe the answer may lie in quantum physics, particularly quantum entanglement—a phenomenon where two or more particles become linked in such a way that the state of one is instantly connected to the state of another, regardless of distance.

This isn’t just theoretical. Quantum entanglement is already being applied in cutting-edge technologies like quantum cryptography, quantum teleportation, and quantum computing, where entangled qubits are used to perform incredibly complex calculations.

Whatever the mechanism behind remote viewing, the results are fascinating. That brings me to my latest episode featuring The Rabbit Hole group from the Future Forecasting Project, led by Daz Smith. This team of experienced remote viewers explores some of the most intriguing and important topics in human history

Here are the details of the show:

Title and Link: The Discipline of Remote Viewing: Shroud of Turin, Surface of Mars & the Unknown w/ Daz Smith & Team

Description: The Future Forecasters Group returns with the incredible Rabbit Hole team, led by legendary remote viewer Daz Smith. This episode features some of the most talented and experienced remote viewers in the world, diving into the most compelling mysteries in human history.

We kick things off with insights about the surface of Mars—what’s really there, and what remote viewing has revealed. Then we journey into one of the most mysterious relics of all time: the Shroud of Turin. You’ll hear surprising revelations that may challenge conventional narratives and open the door to deeper questions.

Along the way, we explore the mechanics, limitations, and potential of remote viewing itself—how it works, what it can uncover, and why it may be one of the most underappreciated tools for uncovering truth.

This is just the beginning. We’ll be taking more deep dives into the Rabbit Hole in upcoming episodes—so buckle up and come explore the edge of known reality with us.

You can learn more or take classes yourself at https://futureforecastinggroup.com

