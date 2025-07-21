Sarah’s Report

Sarah’s Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
izzy's avatar
izzy
41m

The total number of minds in the Universe is one. In fact, consciousness is singularity phasing in all beings. - Erwin Schrodinger

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
2h

https://youtu.be/N9CQPMOzeRs?si=7Qv3tAu3So6Ef1u7

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sarah Westall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture