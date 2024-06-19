This has been a labor of love for the last 4 months and it’s finally here! Check out the amazing trailer below!

The official announcement:

We are excited to announce the premiere of the groundbreaking series, "Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare" hosted by Sarah Westall. This thought-provoking docuseries delves into the hidden layers of control, manipulation, and advanced technologies shaping our modern world.

This powerful series offers invaluable insights into critical issues such as mind control, advanced warfare, and the impact of technology on society. Join leading experts as they uncover the truth behind these complex topics and provide practical solutions for navigating these challenging times.

"Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare" premieres on BrightU on June 29th and will stream until July 9th. In this series, Sarah Westall and her esteemed guests empower you with knowledge and tools to understand and counter the forces at play in our world today.

To learn more about this engaging docuseries, watch this enlightening interview with Sarah Westall and the Health Ranger, Mike Adams.

If you prefer to watch and learn at your own pace, or simply don't want to wait for the daily streaming to start, you can opt to purchase the complete “Mind Control & 5th Gen” Series Package. Instantly receive 10 original episodes plus 20-23 bonus items, including:

Physical items: EMF Mitigation Devices: the Sleeping Pod, Phone card, and Pendant.

Mark your calendar so you won't miss any of the episodes. Here is the full episode guide:

June 29th: Episode 1: Behind the Veil: Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare featuring Sarah Westall

Explore the hidden layers of control and manipulation defining our world.

June 30th: Episode 2: What is 5th Generation Warfare? Featuring Dr. Armin Krishnan

Understand 5th generation warfare from a military perspective.

July 01: Episode 3: The Psychology behind Mind Control featuring Dave Hodges

Delve into mind control methods and defense mechanisms.

July 02: Episode 4: Political Manipulation and 5th Generation Warfare featuring Reinette Senum Learn how political movements are co-opted and media creates false realities.

July 03: Episode 5: The History and Secrets of Mind Control featuring Courtenay Turner & Maryam Henein

Investigate the Tavistock Institute’s psychological warfare techniques.

July 04: Episode 6: The Science and Engineering of 5th Generation Warfare featuring Hope and Tivon

Discuss energy weapons, EMF radiation, and protection.

July 05: Episode 7: Targeting and Mind Control Experiments featuring Richard Lighthouse

Present evidence on targeted individuals and tracking technologies.

July 06: Episode 8: The Legal Battles against Targeted Mind Control featuring Attorney Ana Toledo

Discuss legal battles for targeted individuals and constitutional rights violations.

July 07: Episode 9: The Truth behind Havana Syndrome featuring Dr. Len Ber

Shares experiences with Havana Syndrome due to EMF Military Grade Weapons.

July 08: Episode 10: Advanced Methods of Mind Control and Solutions featuring Sarah Westall Expand on advanced technologies and provide practical solutions.

July 09: Rerun of all the episodes

You can sign up to see the series at BrightU.com

Official Trailer: