This has been a labor of love for the last 4 months and it’s finally here! Check out the amazing trailer below!
*
The official announcement:
We are excited to announce the premiere of the groundbreaking series, "Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare" hosted by Sarah Westall. This thought-provoking docuseries delves into the hidden layers of control, manipulation, and advanced technologies shaping our modern world.
This powerful series offers invaluable insights into critical issues such as mind control, advanced warfare, and the impact of technology on society. Join leading experts as they uncover the truth behind these complex topics and provide practical solutions for navigating these challenging times.
"Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare" premieres on BrightU on June 29th and will stream until July 9th. In this series, Sarah Westall and her esteemed guests empower you with knowledge and tools to understand and counter the forces at play in our world today.
Sign up here at no cost.
To learn more about this engaging docuseries, watch this enlightening interview with Sarah Westall and the Health Ranger, Mike Adams.
If you prefer to watch and learn at your own pace, or simply don't want to wait for the daily streaming to start, you can opt to purchase the complete “Mind Control & 5th Gen” Series Package. Instantly receive 10 original episodes plus 20-23 bonus items, including:
Physical items: EMF Mitigation Devices: the Sleeping Pod, Phone card, and Pendant.
Mark your calendar so you won't miss any of the episodes. Here is the full episode guide:
June 29th: Episode 1: Behind the Veil: Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare featuring Sarah Westall
Explore the hidden layers of control and manipulation defining our world.
June 30th: Episode 2: What is 5th Generation Warfare? Featuring Dr. Armin Krishnan
Understand 5th generation warfare from a military perspective.
July 01: Episode 3: The Psychology behind Mind Control featuring Dave Hodges
Delve into mind control methods and defense mechanisms.
July 02: Episode 4: Political Manipulation and 5th Generation Warfare featuring Reinette Senum Learn how political movements are co-opted and media creates false realities.
July 03: Episode 5: The History and Secrets of Mind Control featuring Courtenay Turner & Maryam Henein
Investigate the Tavistock Institute’s psychological warfare techniques.
July 04: Episode 6: The Science and Engineering of 5th Generation Warfare featuring Hope and Tivon
Discuss energy weapons, EMF radiation, and protection.
July 05: Episode 7: Targeting and Mind Control Experiments featuring Richard Lighthouse
Present evidence on targeted individuals and tracking technologies.
July 06: Episode 8: The Legal Battles against Targeted Mind Control featuring Attorney Ana Toledo
Discuss legal battles for targeted individuals and constitutional rights violations.
July 07: Episode 9: The Truth behind Havana Syndrome featuring Dr. Len Ber
Shares experiences with Havana Syndrome due to EMF Military Grade Weapons.
July 08: Episode 10: Advanced Methods of Mind Control and Solutions featuring Sarah Westall Expand on advanced technologies and provide practical solutions.
July 09: Rerun of all the episodes
You can sign up to see the series at BrightU.com
*
Official Trailer:
It's great that finally, other real freedom fighters are openly talking about this, except the few (Mike, Ana Mihalcea and me are the only ones?
Bluetooth Challenge
First watch these videos (seeing is believing):
This is related to human marking, tracking and geofencing in 15 min cities.
They want to create an internet of bodies: THE STANDARD CONVENTION FOR BODY AREA NETWORK HUMAN BOND COMMUNICATION WBAN Bluetooth MAC interface IEEE 802.15.4 IEEE802.15.5 IEEE802.15.6
Please film it and post it so that people would start waking up!
The sniffer challenge
Install any free BLE sniffer (Bluetooth Low Energy) in your cell phone.
Get double vaxxed in a room with regular EMF exposure (not an isolated faraday cage, not in the middle of the countryside). E.g. a supermarket line. The injected routers don’t have batteries but convert EMFs into energy. People must not be grounded (conducting soles like leather or hemp) but insulated with rubber soles.
Correlate the vanishing fake MACaddresses with the person leaving the place.
Correlate the appearing or re-appearing MACaddress with persons entering in the range again.
Check how all MACaddresses change when someone new enters the place: the routers interact with each other and reset the signal.
The zombie challenge
Track the signals in an deserted cemetery with normal EMF exposure (e.g. early in the morning, when there’s no one around): while you move around, you’ll find the MACaddresses of the dead. Check the death date: all 2021 and after, because they were hacked with the COVID injections. When you leave the grave, the signal vanishes. When you return, it comes back. There are no high-tech caskets in the market =)))
Watch:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KvYnnR1nr1gU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q6ojIuaaG27q
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l2cOW2HaYn9C
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QZXBN8da1vd5
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K9K5pIxLxm0G
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JX9BgqUZ0uZq
https://www.bitchute.com/video/grs3n934dQTw
The airplane challenge
Sniff the BLE signals inside an airplane when all passenger have been requested to go on airplane-mode.
The injected routers don’t comply!
The carpool challenge
You’d need 2 phones, one for filming in airplane-mode and another for sniffing.
Start filming:
Sniff your empty car: no signals.
Get a vaxxed inside: new signal.
Drive a bit picking other signals: the original signal stays until the passenger gets off the car.
Karaoke is optional =)))
What are the micro/nano routers for?
The challenges have been confirmed in every single country of the world with all COVID injected, not only mRNA, but ALL brands, even the Russian and Chinese made by their governments!
The Bluetooth signal has been traced to an Android module of your phone, which resends it to a Human-ID multinational corporation, a DoD front.
Purpose? Biometrics, geolocation of your whereabouts and who do you interact with (MACaddresses change in the proximity of other haccinated).
Read people's minds?
Thousands are reporting thinking about something very unusual without verbalizing it, just to find that their cell phones shows a reading recommendation or video (YouTube, Tiktok) exactly matching it, for example, a desire for an unusual food or a song from decades ago.
This is related to people showing a strong magnetic attraction in their foreheads (e.g. paper clips sticking to the side): it has been proven that the nano-routers need a minimum electro-magnetic field to charge them and allow them to emit and that it is related to graphene/carbon-micro/nano tubes.
Objections and answers
“All phone companies use Mac address randomization. It was added many years ago to avoid tracking people via a device’s mac addresses. That’s why you get unknown, untraceable mac addresses.”
The reading improves if they hold their phones in airplane-mode in the hand but just to answer this objection, it could still be done with an EMF background, without phones, watches or metals. The zombie challenge addresses this. Notice that the uninjected/unswabbed do not emit frequencies, nor show magnetism.
“A typical body area network kit will consist of sensors, a Processor, a transceiver and a battery. It’s impossible through a vaccine. If swallowed it's very short lived as it will come out the other end. If implanted by a procedure (you’d know about it) the battery will last a very short time and then it won’t work until a replacement.”
This DoD tech is years ahead current tech, but the tech appears in papers and the sketches exactly match the photographed micro/nano chips. They don’t use batteries but EMF charging. They are not swallowed but injected and move through the bloodstream to self-assemble.
Will soon post the full article.
Looking forward to watching this series. I know what has been happening to me, probably since I was a young teenager and my entire family is true now but have never understood the technical explanations until recently. Thank you so much for all your research and hard work for putting this together.