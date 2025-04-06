Documentary filmmaker and economist James Patrick joins the program to shed light on a critical shift in global finance: the systematic transfer of stock and bond ownership from individuals to centralized institutions. According to Patrick, investors no longer directly own the securities they purchase—instead, they hold paper claims while actual ownership resides with financial intermediaries. He argues this transformation was not accidental, but rather a calculated move to strip individuals of real asset control, amounting to what he calls the largest financial crime in history. Patrick’s research is featured in The Great Taking, and those interested in learning more—or in reclaiming personal ownership rights—can visit thegreattakingreport.com

Watch/listen to the full interview: The Greatest Financial Crime in History: How Globalist Central Bankers Did It w/ James Patrick

Help inform others, please share this post Share

Other recent posts:

-

Follow me on various platforms:

Follow on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SarahWestall

Follow on Apple Podcasts:

Follow on X: https://x.com/sarah_westall

Follow on Spotify:

-

Support my work by supporting my affiliates

Buy Gold and Silver - Get Access to the Private Price List and Protect your assets at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Buy Super Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:

- Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J